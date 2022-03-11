Bobbie Guthrie, 91, of The Stewart House in Carrollton, passed away on March 10, 2022. She was born on February 20, 1931 in LaGrange, Georgia. She is the daughter of the late Edward Kirby and the late Frances Lynch Kirby.
Bobbie worked at the Carroll County Newspaper in the 1960’s. Subsequently, she worked in the composing room at the Atlanta Journal Constitution for over twenty years. She was a member of Union Christian Church in South Fulton.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Guthrie is preceded in death by her husband Harry Guthrie and her first husband John Hight; brothers, Larry Kirby and Gerald Kirby. She is survived by her sons, Scott and Carol Hight, Steve and Rebecca Hight, Tip and Debbie Hight; daughter, Celia and Allan Thames; sisters Joyce Zimmerman and Sandra Holley; nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM . Interment will be at Sunrise Memorial Garden in Douglasville, Georgia. The service will stream live from our Facebook page, Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory. The following will serve as pallbearers, Ted Hight, Ben Thames, Sam Thames, Tim McElroy, Nick Ard, and Donnie Holley.
The family gives thanks to The Stewart House and the Sacred Journey Hospice for the excellent care given to Bobbie.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.joneswynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
