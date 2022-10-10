Robert “Bob” Franklin Walker, Sr., 92 of Bremen, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at a local healthcare facility. He was born in Bremen, Georgia on July 28, 1930, the son of the late Henry Roscoe Walker and Nellie Parrish Walker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Hixon Walker; a sister, Martha Walker Greer, and a son-in-law, Charlie Jones.
Bob was a salesman with Warren Sewell Clothing Company with 42 years of service. He served on the City Council for 16 years and faithfully provided his time and love for his hometown as the Mayor of Bremen for 4 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Bob was a longtime member of The First United Methodist Church of Bremen.
Survivors include his children Carole Jones, Rob and Amy Walker, Laura Walker, Jay and Hope Walker; grandchildren Chuck and Katie Jones, Trey and Jessica Walker, Jamie and Katie Walker, Christen and Austin Crenshaw, Haley Walker, Heath and Wesley Walker, and Megan and Trey Brown; 13 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 between 12 – 2 pm from the First United Methodist Church.
Services will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm from the First United Methodist Church of Bremen with Rev. Bill Tidwell, Rev. Wayne Monroe officiating and son, Rob Walker giving the eulogy. Chuck Jones, Trey Walker, Jamie Walker, Heath Walker, Bill Miller, Austin Crenshaw, Trey Brown, Barry Williams and Ricky Tolleson will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Church of Bremen or Haralson County Ministries.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
