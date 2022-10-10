Robert “Bob” Franklin Walker, Sr., 92 of Bremen, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at a local healthcare facility. He was born in Bremen, Georgia on July 28, 1930, the son of the late Henry Roscoe Walker and Nellie Parrish Walker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Hixon Walker; a sister, Martha Walker Greer, and a son-in-law, Charlie Jones.

