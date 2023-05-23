NIGHT MOVES

 Photo courtesy Panzyler Entertainment Group

A Bob Seger tribute band will be making some “Night Moves” “down on ‘Main Street’” in Villa Rica on June 3, when the city’s 2023 summer concert series gets underway.

Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience will be the headlining act for the first of four free downtown concerts. The New Jersey-based group promises to make sure that fans’ memories of The Silver Bullet Band will be “Still the Same” as from the 1970s.

