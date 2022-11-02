Bob Jordan

Robert Allen Jordan, age 86, of Carrollton passed away Monday, October 31, at Tanner Medical Center. Affectionately called "Bob" or "Bobby", he will be greatly missed by his wide circles of friends, fellow church-folks, little leaguers, family and extended family members. He was a humble servant of others, and he did his good and loving deeds quietly and unselfishly.

Mr. Jordan was born July 4, 1936, in Carrollton, the son of Victor and Iva Green Jordan. He attended Sand Hill School and Villa Rica High School, where he was an outstanding football and baseball player. After graduation, he served in the United States Air Force. He was an avid patriotic person, loving his country so dedicatedly.

Trending Videos