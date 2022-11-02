Bob Jordan

Robert Allen Jordan, age 86, of Carrollton passed away Monday, October 31, at Tanner Medical Center. Affectionately called "Bob" or "Bobby", he will be greatly missed by his wide circles of friends, fellow church-folks, little leaguers, family and extended family members. He was a humble servant of others, and he did his good and loving deeds quietly and unselfishly.
Mr. Jordan was born July 4, 1936, in Carrollton, the son of Victor and Iva Green Jordan. He attended Sand Hill School and Villa Rica High School, where he was an outstanding football and baseball player. After graduation, he served in the United States Air Force. He was an avid patriotic person, loving his country so dedicatedly.
Bob was a highly skilled worker in industrial engineering with Crown Cork and Seal, Pet Bakeries, Gourmet Concepts and Ken Adams Properties. No one could surpass his skills for keeping machinery installed and assembly lines moving flawlessly. He and his crew could be found in plant ball teams, meeting to do charity work for others, or fishing together.
He was a devoted family man. He was married to Dr. Linda Ferguson Jordan for almost 50 years. To them was born their only child and "apple of his eye", Cynthia Lynn Jordan. They enjoyed travels, hobbies and family time. After Linda's death, he was married to Edna Wingo Herndon Jordan for 15 years. They, too, enjoyed combined family time, working in his shop, traveling, RV-ing, and all the church services and activities of Bethany Christian Church. His joy in earlier years was working with the youth ministers. They took groups to Mexico to build a house for the mission, white water rafting, sports activities, and other volunteer projects. He faithfully served as an Elder at Bethany and also the Douglasville Christian Church, which he and Linda helped organize.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Jordan was preceded in death by all of his older siblings, Willard and Wayne Jordan, Bernice Jordan Slaton, Geraline Jordan Bailey; as well as his son by marriage, Charles Jefferson Herndon, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Cindi) Jordan of Carrollton, his wife, Edna Jordan, and daughter, Paula Herndon DeFoor (Nathan) of Carrollton, grandsons Sean Rabun (Amy), Carrollton, and S/Sgt. Charles Herndon III (Trey) (Becca) of Oceanside, CA. These "bonus" grandsons provided him with 10 great grandchildren and spouses, as well as a great great grandson. He dearly loved his blended family. He took so much pride and enjoyment in being the "patriarch of the clan" with his 8 "Jordan" nieces and nephews and their families. He also cherished his special sister-in-law, Ruth Wingo McLain and her late husband, Lester. Ruth's daughter, Sheryl Crawford, and he spent so much enjoyable time working on equipment and Tennessee Walking Horse tales.
A celebration of his life will be held at Bethany Christian Church, Thursday, Nov. 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. with ministers Mike Wood, Allen Howard, and Mike Brooks officiating. Music will be by Debbie Bailey, Steve Turner, Joni Wood and the Bethany Quartet.
Mr. Jordan will lie in state from 10:00 until the funeral hour at Bethany Christian Church, Highway 61, Carrollton. Visitation will be Wednesday Nov. 2, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Omni Christian Services, Bethany Christian Church Gratitude Offering, or a favorite charity for veterans.
Pallbearers will be Sean Rabun, Nathan DeFoor, Richard Bailey, Joe Bailey, Dennis Jordan and Robin McDaniel.
Special honorary seating will be for the Joyful Workers Sunday School class, Bethany (or other) Veterans, and the Spring Lizards Camping Club.
Interment will be in the Bethany Cemetery with military honors.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.