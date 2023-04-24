Bob Hugh Spake of Bremen, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at a local healthcare facility. He was born February 9, 1936 in Bremen, son of the late Preston and Gladys Davis Spake. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sonya Reeves Spake; sisters, Nancy Elder and Opal White Spake; and a brother Jimmy Spake.
Mr. Spake began his career working with General Motors from 1954 until 1961 when he enlisted in the United States Army. He served our country from 1961 – 1963 with a Specialist E-4 rank. He started back with General Motors in 1963 and worked until 1967. He attended Dekalb Technical College and graduated in 1967 and then returned furthering his education and graduated from Georgia Tech as a Electrical Engineer receiving his BSEE degree in 1973. During this time in 1967, he began his long career with Georgia Power and worked until he retired in 1991. After retirement from Georgia Power, he contracted with Oglethorpe Power Company working as an Engineer until 1998 when he returned to Georgia Power Company as a Consultant until 2001.
