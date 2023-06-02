Bob Germany

Robert Douglas “Bob” Germany died unexpectedly on June 1, 2023, in Carrollton, Ga. He was born in Talladega, Ala., on January 5, 1953, he grew up in Sylacauga, Ala., graduated from Jacksonville State University and lived most of his life in Carrollton, Ga.

Bob was an extraordinary man who touched the lives of many. He was a wonderful husband, fabulous father and grandfather, a loving, caring brother, devoted uncle, a great teammate and a friend like no other. Bob cared. Bob listened. He mentored. He laughed and told stories. He shared. And most of all, he was kind. Whether spending the day with the love of his life and forever soulmate Sally, being at the lake or the beach with his children Mary Beth and Rob, playing with his grandchildren, fishing with his friends and family, or on the golf course searching for that illusive hole-in-one, Bob brought joy to all who passed his way.

Trending Videos