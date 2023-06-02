Robert Douglas “Bob” Germany died unexpectedly on June 1, 2023, in Carrollton, Ga. He was born in Talladega, Ala., on January 5, 1953, he grew up in Sylacauga, Ala., graduated from Jacksonville State University and lived most of his life in Carrollton, Ga.
Bob was an extraordinary man who touched the lives of many. He was a wonderful husband, fabulous father and grandfather, a loving, caring brother, devoted uncle, a great teammate and a friend like no other. Bob cared. Bob listened. He mentored. He laughed and told stories. He shared. And most of all, he was kind. Whether spending the day with the love of his life and forever soulmate Sally, being at the lake or the beach with his children Mary Beth and Rob, playing with his grandchildren, fishing with his friends and family, or on the golf course searching for that illusive hole-in-one, Bob brought joy to all who passed his way.
From his childhood in Sylacauga where he was a member of the Sylacauga High School Class of 1971, to Jacksonville State University where he met Sally and was an outstanding football player ultimately signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL, to the business world as Controller at Caraustar Industries where he worked for 37 years, to his service on various committees and his Sunday School class at Carrollton First United Methodist Church for over 40 years, Bob was a positive influence and made a difference in everything he did. A gentle giant who brought light to this world, his spirit always will reside in the hearts of those whose paths he crossed.
Bob was predeceased by his loving, devoted parents James Robert and Edith Cate Germany. He is survived by his wife of 46 years who was the joy of his life, Sally Martin Germany, his cherished children Mary Elizabeth Germany and Robert Martin Germany and daughter-in-law Kirsten, and treasured grandsons James and Kelly.
He also is survived by his sister Linda Germany Kramer and her husband Wayne, his brother Jim Germany and his wife Shelia, Sally’s sister Mary Martin Branyan and her husband John, her brother Bob Martin and his wife Elaine, as well as many special cousins, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
A memorial service will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Carrollton First United Methodist Church, and receiving of friends will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home, Carrollton, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Memorial Fund established at Jacksonville State University honoring Bob. Donations may be sent to the JSU Foundation, Inc., 700 Pelham Road N., Jacksonville, AL 36265 or www.jsu.edu/givejsu. Please indicate on your donation it is being given in memory of Bob Germany.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.