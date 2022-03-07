The Carroll County Board of Appeals conducted a meeting Thursday to review multiple property requests.
The Community Development Department provides staff support to the Carroll County Community Development Board of Appeals. The Appeals Board has the power to authorize variances from the terms of the zoning ordinance as long as it will not be contrary to the public interest where, owing to special conditions, a literal enforcement of the provisions of this resolution will result in unnecessary hardship.
All members were present except Appeals District 6 Commissioner Steve Hightower.
Aaron and Laura Knight put in a request for a driveway variance, zoned agricultural. The Knights are requesting a variance to add another residence to an existing driveway. The property consists of two legal parcels which have been combined into one tax parcel. The legal parcel in which the variance is requested is the parcel to the north and is approximately four acres.
Russell Dean Gerstman requested an intrafamily transfer variance, zoned agricultural to split a one acre tract from a 12 acre tract on property owned by Marvin and Teresa Radcliff for the applicant’s family.
Harvey Herrin requested an intrafamily transfer variance to split a 2.612 acre tract for his son and an additional one acre tract from the 2.612 acre tract.
Andrew and Monica Hartsfield put in a request for an intrafamily transfer variance to split a 10-acre tract into three tracts for family. It will be split amongst family and the family does not wish to pursue rezoning.
Jason Backus requested an intrafamily transfer variance to split approximately 1.25 acres from an eight acre tract.
Gracie McCord put in a request for a intrafamily transfer variance to split an one acre tract from a 7.72 acre tract in agricultural zoning.
All of the requests were approved unanimously.
Brandon and Heather Rice’s request to split 1.5 acres from a 6.29 acre tract was withdrawn and will reapply next month due to the file not being complete. This decision was made because if an applicant is denied they can’t re-apply for a year.
Board of Appeals meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month in the Historic Courthouse.
