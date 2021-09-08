The Carroll County Community Theatre brings a classic board game and motion picture to life with Clue: On Stage, at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, September 17-19.
The theater company started rehearsing the show last summer but had to put off the performance because of the pandemic. Almost all of the original cast and crew returned to their roles for this fall’s production.
“I think I speak for everyone involved in Clue when I say, ‘Welcome back to live theater,’” said the show’s director, Georgia Carter. “We are excited to bring this fun show to the community and we can hardly wait to see our audience in those seats again.”
In the play, as in the movie and game, six guests assemble at remote Boddie Manor for a dinner party. When their host turns up dead, Wadsworth the Butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard must race to find the killer. The show features a unique set design that allows the audience to see all of the house all the time, with no hidden actions. Carter also said, while Clue is filled with familiar characters and game and movie elements, it is not predictable because the story changes with each production.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street.
This production of Clue: On Stage is sponsored by Milestone Investment Management.
REAL-LIFE BOARD GAME
What: Clue: On Stage
When: September 17 – 18 / 7:30 p.m., September 19 / 2:00 p.m.
Where: Carrollton Center for the Arts
For questions concerning this performance or the Carrollton Center for the Arts, please call (770) 838-1083.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.