Blush Hair Studio has a new location following an incident that destroyed the hair salon's previous location.
Owner Julia Sanders has reopened at 923 West Highway 78 in Villa Rica, "a few minutes down the road" from the previous location.
“If you’re familiar with 78, you know where Bankhead Chiropractic is and Casa Sol Mexican Restaurant. We’re right in between both of those,” Sanders said.
Two months ago, prior to the incident, Sanders said she was interested in expanding her salon to a bigger location, which is when she found the space for her new salon.
“I was just looking for a bigger location and found it. We started the process then,” Sanders said. “It was something that was already happening, I just wasn’t planning to open until May 1. I wanted a whole month to do what I wanted to do in here and God had other plans.”
Almost a month ago, the Villa Rica Police Department was notified of an accident on West Montgomery Street where a driver had struck an ambulance that was transporting a patient and then drove the vehicle into the front of Blush Hair Studio.
Sanders received a phone call from the workers of the neighboring business of the previous location, Once Upon A Boutique warehouse, after they felt “a big boom and a shake” and went out back to discover the vehicle inside the hair studio.
On the phone call, Sanders was told to “get down here now” after the discovery was made.
Sanders has been a hairstylist for 11 years. She has been the styling at the previous Blush location for nearly three years.
All four stylists that were working with Sanders at the former location have returned to continue offering their services alongside her.
“We’re actually adding some new people too,” Sanders said.
The purpose of the salon expansion was to be able to offer more services. There will be an esthetician in the salon in about two weeks offering facials, waxing, spray tans and different acne treatments. An eyelash technician will be joining the team as well towards the end of next month.
“Clients will be able to come in like a full service salon except nails. They’ll be able to get their hair done, waxing, spray tans and facials so they won’t have to venture to other places to have their services done,” Sanders said.
The soft opening for the new salon location took place last week, but there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, May 9 at 11 a.m., which will also be the day of the grand opening.
Sanders said people can stop by and see what her salon looks like and see what different services she offers. There will be goodie bags, samples of products and other items of that nature available for clients.
“The situation now just pushed me to open up sooner at my new location. I really don’t have any bad thoughts or anything. I just feel like things happen for a reason and so this just happened and we opened sooner than we like and it’s been okay," Sanders said. "Things worked out.”
