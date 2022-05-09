Blush Hair Studio owner Julia Sanders hosted the grand opening for their new location on Monday morning along with Main Street Manager Janet Chumley present to celebrate Blush’s new location.
“I was just looking for a bigger location and found it. We started the process then,” Sanders said. “It was something that was already happening, I just wasn’t planning to open until May 1. I wanted a whole month to do what I wanted to do in here and God had other plans.”
Those other plans included a car running through their previous location a few weeks ago.
Sanders offered tours of the hair studio that features a larger waiting area and break room than the previous location along with snacks for supporters that came out.
Blush’s new location is 923 West Highway 78 in Villa Rica, is a few minutes down the road from the previous location.
“If you’re familiar with 78, you know where Bankhead Chiropractic is and Casa Sol Mexican Restaurant. We’re right in between both of those,” Sanders said.
A little over a month ago, Villa Rica police responded to an incident where a vehicle struck an ambulance that was transporting a patient before driving the vehicle into the front of Blush Hair Studio’s previous location.
Sanders received a phone call from the workers of the neighboring business of the previous location, Once Upon A Boutique warehouse, after they felt “a big boom and a shake” and went out back to discover the vehicle inside the hair studio.
On the phone call, Sanders was told to “get down here now” after the discovery was made.
Sanders has been a hairstylist for 11 years. She has been the styling at the Blush location for nearly three years.
All four stylists that were working with Sanders at the former location have returned to continue offering their services alongside her.
“We’re actually adding some new people too,” Sanders said.
The purpose of the salon expansion was to be able to offer more services. There will be an esthetician in the salon in about two weeks offering facials, waxing, spray tans and different acne treatments. An eyelash technician will be joining the team as well towards the end of next month.
“Clients will be able to come in like a full service salon except nails. They’ll be able to get their hair done, waxing, spray tans and facials so they won’t have to venture to other places to have their services done,” Sanders said.
Sanders said people can stop by and see what her salon looks like and see what different services she offers.
“The situation now just pushed me to open up sooner at my new location. I really don’t have any bad thoughts or anything. I just feel like things happen for a reason and so this just happened and we opened sooner than we like and it’s been okay. Things worked out,” Sanders said.
