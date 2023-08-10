SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Blue Door Gallery, a co-operative art gallery in downtown Carrollton, has announced a complete refresh and renovation of its art space located at 115 Rome Street.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 8:00 pm
According to a press release, this transformation includes the addition of five new artists to the gallery’s roster, resulting in a more diverse offering for art enthusiasts to explore and collect.
The Blue Door Gallery has been showcasing the works of talented local artists from the Carrollton Artist Guild since 2018. With the recent renovation, the gallery has expanded its capacity to provide an enhanced experience for visitors, allowing for the inclusion of an exciting array of new artwork.
Among the newly featured artists at Blue Door Gallery are oil painter, Julia Wilson whose work is currently on display in the Courtyard Marriott; Joel Johnston, a metal artist is also a board member of the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center; Erik Humphrey, a talented potter from the Blue Heron Studio; Laura Gayle McCord, a watercolorist who is also a volunteer of the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser event; and Piper Heaton, an emerging digital artist who seamlessly blends technology and art to create captivating pieces.
These new additions will join the group of current artists, including Scott Foxx, Laura Walty Smith, Marcella Kuykendall, Elizabeth Mobley, and Suzanne Kleese-Stamps. The collaboration of such a diverse and talented group of artists will undoubtedly create an inspiring fusion of artistic styles within the gallery.
To celebrate this transformation, Blue Door Gallery will host a grand re-opening party on the date of the Art Takeover on August 17. This event will welcome art enthusiasts, community members, and visitors alike to experience the renewed space firsthand and engage with the art and artists. The event will serve as a celebration of local artistic talent and creativity, marking a significant milestone in the gallery’s continued dedication to promoting the arts in Carrollton.
“We are very pleased to unveil the refreshed Blue Door Gallery and welcome our new artists to the cooperative,” said Scott Foxx, the co-op’s President. “The renovation has provided us with more space and a clean slate to showcase everyone’s remarkable works in downtown’s only retail gallery. We hope to foster an environment that embraces diversity and artistic brilliance and inspires patrons to not only look but collect as well. “
Blue Door Gallery invites art enthusiasts, residents, and visitors to join in the excitement of the grand reopening celebration. The event will take place at 115 Rome Street, Carrollton, GA. Additional information about the event, including specific timing and featured artwork, will be available on the gallery’s website www.blue-door-gallery.com and social media channels.
