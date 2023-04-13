Blue Devils take advantage of playing time in playoff win

Bremen's Wyatt Mathis-Kline had a hat trick in the first half of a 9-1 playoff win over Douglass (Atlanta).

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Up 9-0 in the second half against Douglass on Wednesday, the Bremen Blue Devils subbed in their Junior Varsity squad for most of the second half in what became a 9-1 win in the first round of 3A state playoffs.

As for the opposing Astros, a team needs eleven players to field a complete soccer team, and that was exactly what Douglass brought with them to Bremen Athletic Field Wednesday night.

Trending Videos