Blue Devils take advantage of playing time in playoff win

Up 9-0 in the second half against Douglass on Wednesday, the Bremen Blue Devils subbed in their Junior Varsity squad for most of the second half in what became a 9-1 win in the first round of 3A state playoffs.
As for the opposing Astros, a team needs eleven players to field a complete soccer team, and that was exactly what Douglass brought with them to Bremen Athletic Field Wednesday night.
The one saving grace for Douglass was their goalkeeper, who ended the night with a total of 13 saves as Bremen was on the attack for the majority on the game.
Within the first minute of play, Bremen's Gonzalo U'beda scored the first goal, taking an assist from Wyatt Mathis-Kline. Moments later, Bremen was in the mouth of the goal again, but a goal by Mathis-Kline was called back for being offsides.
This season, Mathis-Kline became the single-season scoring leader as well as the all-time scoring leader at Bremen High School. He ended the night with a hat trick, all three goals being in the first half of play.
It took until the 30-minute mark for Bremen to add their second goal, as Zach Burns caught Douglass' keeper off guard with a long free kick from the right side.
Less than one minute later, Mathis-Kline converted on a penalty kick for his first score of the game, making it 3-0 with 29:57 on the clock.
Keeping the ball in the offensive third, Mathis-Kline had two more shots on goal added to one by Baden Derringer before U'beda returned an assist to Mathis-Kline to make it a 4-0 game.
John Smith found the back of the net next, driving and making his way through defenders down the left side. Mathis-Kline added his third goal as the clock ticked down in the final minute of the first half, making it 6-0 at the break.
After a slowed pace in the latter portion of the first half, the Devils started fast out of the half as Dalton Sheats scored less than two minutes in. Smith had the assist on that goal and then scored the next, stretching it to an 8-0 game.
Smith then dealt an assist on Burns' second goal of the night, and with the game one point away from a mercy rule at 9-0, the JV squad subbed in with 35:52 left.
Bremen had several near misses after this point but could not close the game out, and Douglass had a fast break down the middle of the field for their only score of the night.
Bremen (15-3-1) will now move on to an away game against one-seed Wesleyan (12-5) who earned a 7-1 win over Hart County in the first round.
This game will be played next week on April 18.
