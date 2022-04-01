On Tuesday Bremen fell 6-1 to the Callaway Cavaliers. Callaway wrapped up the series with a Thursday sweep at scores of 10-5 and 2-0. Callaway is now firmly at the top of 5-AA with a 9-0 region record.
In the first game of the night, the Blue Devils were ahead 2-1 after the first inning of play, but they quickly fell behind as Callaway had a six-run second inning. Bremen fell 10-5 to the Callaway Cavaliers.
Callaway scored their first run on a groundout by Tucker Starling in the top of the first, but Bremen answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring on a Ty Morris groundout and an Easton White RBI single. It was 2-1 Bremen.
Then, the tide turned on Callaway’s next turn at the plate. The Cavaliers tied it and took the lead on a wild pitch and an error at shortstop. After that, Callaway piled on four more runs on a pair of two-RBI hits from Starling and CJ Stephens. It was 7-2 Cavaliers, and that wrapped it up for Callaway.
Blake Matthews and Beau Kelley both had two hits in the first game. Matthews went two-for-four, and Kelley went two-for-three. Leading Bremen in RBIs was Sully Senft, who sent in two runs with a double in the bottom of the sixth. These were Bremen’s last runs of the night.
Matthews took the loss for the Blue Devils. The pitcher surrendered seven runs on four hits over two innings, striking out two. Caden Johnson and Denver Crook also shared time on the mound in the loss.
Starling took the win for Callaway, surrendering five runs on eight hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Justin Moore threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
With new pitching on the mound in the second game, both teams struggled to get hits. Callaway scored two runs in the third inning, and this was ultimately enough for Callaway to get the 2-0 win over Bremen.
Callaway’s Bryce Hubbard pitched through all seven innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and five strikeouts. This was the story of the game for Bremen, as only Matthews and Kelley managed to find a hit.
Bremen’s pitching was also stout, however, as Jake Steed started and lasted five innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out nine and walking one. Aiden Price pitched two innings in relief, allowing zero runs on just one hit and five strikeouts. It was truly a defensive game.
Callaway got their winning scores on a one hit. Blake Sheppard snuck a ground ball past Bremen’s infield, scoring two runs in the top of the third to ultimately win the game.
With this doubleheader sweep, Bremen slides just behind Haralson County in region 5-AA. Bremen is 3-3 in the region, and Haralson County is 4-3. On the other hand, Callaway is now in firm position at 9-0 in the region with sweeps of Heard, Temple, and now Bremen.
Bremen will play Heard County next week with a home game on Monday and an away doubleheader on Thursday.
