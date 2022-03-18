The Bremen Blue Devils needed extra frames in game one, but pulled out the win en route to a doubleheader sweep on Thursday.
The first game of the afternoon was an action-packed, extra-inning affair between rivals. Bremen walked it off in the bottom of the eighth with a single from JT Wood, winning the game at a score of 8-7.
The story of the game was the final two innings. Going into the top of the seventh, it was tied up 5-5. The Rebels led off with a ground-out by Logan Addison.
Bremen pitcher Denver Crook allowed a walk and got a strikeout. The next pitch was Crook’s 80th pitch of the night, and the Blue Devils went to the bullpen with Mitchell Sauls.
Sauls had trouble finding the strike zone. He walked three straight batters, and with a runner already on base, this gave Haralson County the go-ahead run. Bremen subbed in pitcher Easton White to try to clean up the inning.
Haralson’s Holden Davis hit a short grounder on the next at-bat, attempting to extend the 6-5 lead with bases loaded, but White ran down from the mound to field the groundball. He tossed it to catcher Wood who tagged out a baserunner at home to end the inning. Nevertheless, Haralson County was just three outs away from a 6-5 win
Bremen needed a run, and that’s exactly what they got in the bottom of the seventh. With Clay Hyatt on the mound for Haralson, Bremen had two runners on with one out. Hyatt then hit Bremen’s Wood in the chest with an errant pitch to load the bases.
After a meeting on the mound, Hyatt still could not reign in his arm, and he walked in the tying run for Bremen. Holden Davis entered from the bullpen for the Rebels, and he was able to clean up to force extra innings with a ground-out and strikeout.
The Rebels left two runners on base after scoring a run in the top of the eighth. Champ Cash hit a line drive to an unfortunate spot, as Bremen shortstop White caught the out between his legs and underhanded the ball to second for the double play. Once again, the Rebels were three outs from victory, up 7-6.
The Blue Devils would not accept this fate. Bremen’s Sauls used a bunt to send home the first run for Bremen with one out. This made it 7-7. Then, with runners on every base, Wood stepped up to the plate. With a 2-1 count from pitcher Davis, Wood drove a grounder in between shortstop and third, and White ran in for the winning run.
For the game as a whole, both teams piled up hits, as Bremen ended with 10, and Haralson had eight. Both teams also hit a home run, as Hyatt led off in the first inning with a solo shot to left field, and Ty Morris nailed a homer to send in three runs in the third inning.
The nightcap of the doubleheader was a bit more one-sided, at least on the scoresheet. It was tied 2-2 after just one inning of play, but Haralson County could not find a run after this point. Bremen, on the other hand, went on to score five more, including a three-run third inning, and the Blue Devils won 7-2.
Haralson County started fast in the first inning when Evan Long singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs. The Blue Devils quickly responded in the bottom of the inning when Morris singled to score their first run, and an error scored the tying run for Bremen.
Just as they did in the first game, Bremen had a big third inning. In the first game, the Blue Devils scored five in the third, and this time they scored three. White singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs, and once again a Haralson error allowed Bremen to add on a run near the end of the inning. Bremen went up 5-2, and they only added onto the lead after that.
Aiden Price earned the win for the Blue Devils. Price pitched for five innings, allowing four hits and two runs, striking out five Rebel batters and walking one. AJ Lipham and Nick Richardson came into the game out of the bullpen, pitching a closing shutout to ensure the Bremen win.
Carson Ray started in the loss for Haralson County. Ray lasted four and a third innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out three Blue Devils. At the plate, Blake Matthews went 2-for-4, leading Bremen in hits. Clay Hyatt led Haralson County with four hits on four at-bats.
