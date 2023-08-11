Blue Devils run past Eagles in Thursday scrimmage

After a slow start to the preseason last week against a tough Rockmart team, the Bremen Blue Devils showed sparks on offense Thursday, running past the Mount Zion Eagles 30-7 in varsity playing time.
The format was that of a traditional scrimmage, with varsity starters in the first three quarters, and junior varsity and coaches on the field in the fourth quarter.
In varsity minutes, Bremen running backs Trent McPherson and Parr Folsom both had big rushing nights, with a 65-plus-yard carry and two touchdowns for each.
Also of note, Bremen kicker Wyatt Mathis-Kline had a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half, and AJ Sanders had two sacks on defense.
Mount Zion’s offense was held in check for their first two drives, but they broke things open with a touchdown drive early in the second quarter thanks to big runs from both Damian Sanders and Sherrod Montgomery.
It was clear from the beginning that the Blue Devil offense would rely on Folsom and McPherson. Bremen started out on offense with two straight carries to Folsom, and a few plays later, a long run by McPherson took the Blue Devils to the Mount Zion 26-yard line.
Folsom took a carry around the right side for a touchdown, and the missed point-after kept the score 6-0 Bremen with 8:18 on the first quarter clock.
On Mount Zion’s first possession, the Bremen defense held their rushing attack to just five yards, and adding an illegal formation penalty, the Eagles were forced into punt formation.
But a low snap caused punter Alan Agustin to kneel as he picked up the ball, and he was ruled down at the spot, giving Bremen the ball at the Mount Zion 16-yard line.
Two plays later, McPherson powered into the end zone, and the extra point put Bremen ahead 13-0.
The Eagles’ second drive of the night again stalled, despite a fourth and one conversion by running back Daniel Entrabartlo, and the Eagles punted to start the second quarter.
Bremen got the ball back deep in their own territory. After a 20-plus yard carry by Folsom was called back for holding, Bremen backed up to their own seven-yard line.
That proved to be no problem. The next play, McPherson took a carry around the left end and broke free for a 93-yard rushing touchdown, extending the lead to 20-0 with over ten minutes remaining in the first half.
Down three scores, Mount Zion finally found their pace on offense, starting with a 15-yard run by sophomore Sanders. Montgomery then had a 21-yard carry, setting the Eagles up on the Bremen 28, the deepest the Eagles had traversed all game long.
Carlos Randall dispensed most of the remaining yardage with a 26-yard run, and Montgomery punched in a touchdown from two yards out to cut the scorecard to 20-7.
It did not take long for Bremen’s offense to answer. Folsom started the following series with his longest run of the night, 68 yards down the home sideline, and ran in for a touchdown from a yard out.
The score read 27-7 when Mount Zion punted for the third time on the night. From there, Bremen’s Adam Chapman took his first carry of the night. Breaking into open space, Mount Zion forced a fumble and Eagle Jerry Terrell recovered.
That turnover proved to be too good to last. The Eagles fumbled in the backfield, and Bremen’s Justin Eleton fell on top of it.
With just over three seconds left in the first half, the field position was just good enough for Bremen to attempt a 50-yard field goal, and Mathis-Kline converted with room to spare. Bremen led 30-7 at the half.
Mount Zion had a time-consuming drive in the third quarter, but an interception by Folsom on a fourth and seven pass kept the score the same, 30-7, at the end of varsity playing time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.