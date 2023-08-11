Blue Devils run past Eagles in Thursday scrimmage

Bremen running back Parr Folsom breaks off a 68-yard run against Mount Zion in a scrimmage on Thursday. Folsom and Trent McPherson both had two rushing touchdowns.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

After a slow start to the preseason last week against a tough Rockmart team, the Bremen Blue Devils showed sparks on offense Thursday, running past the Mount Zion Eagles 30-7 in varsity playing time.

The format was that of a traditional scrimmage, with varsity starters in the first three quarters, and junior varsity and coaches on the field in the fourth quarter.