After dropping a two-game series to Ringgold to begin region play last week, the Bremen baseball recovered in region play to sweep the Lafayette Ramblers at scores of 8-2 last Friday and 11-1 on Tuesday.
Blue Devils rebound in sweep of Lafayette
- BY TUCKER COLE SPORTS@TIMES-GEORGIAN.COM
