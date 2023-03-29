Blue Devils rebound in sweep of Lafayette

Caden Johnson went three-for-four at the plate to lead Bremen in hits in Tuesday's 11-1 win over Lafayette to sweep the region series.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

After dropping a two-game series to Ringgold to begin region play last week, the Bremen baseball recovered in region play to sweep the Lafayette Ramblers at scores of 8-2 last Friday and 11-1 on Tuesday.

Game 1

