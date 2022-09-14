Bremen softball trailed by as much as 7-1 and 9-3 in a region game against Ridgeland on Tuesday, but with a late offensive surge, the Lady Blue Devils fought for a 14-9 win to move to 5-2 in the region.

After Ridgeland scored five runs in the second inning, the Blue Devils were down 7-1 through two-and-a-half innings, their only score being a solo home run by Ava Coggins in the bottom of the first.

