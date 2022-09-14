Bremen softball trailed by as much as 7-1 and 9-3 in a region game against Ridgeland on Tuesday, but with a late offensive surge, the Lady Blue Devils fought for a 14-9 win to move to 5-2 in the region.
After Ridgeland scored five runs in the second inning, the Blue Devils were down 7-1 through two-and-a-half innings, their only score being a solo home run by Ava Coggins in the bottom of the first.
Bremen would cut the Ridgeland lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the third on balls put into play by Hali Duke and Zoe Cook, only to have that progress erased by a two-RBI single by Ridgeland's Shayla Rosson in the top of the fifth.
But the Lady Blue Devils finally found their footing in the bottom of the fifth, scoring six runs to tie the game at nine runs apiece. Bremen's big tying inning was led by Cook, Ansley Agan, Belle Akins and Macie Pruitt, who all had RBI hits in the inning.
Ridgeland went three up, three down in the top of the sixth, and Bremen continued on offense with another six-run inning to take the lead for good.
It was a two-RBI, ground-ball single by Pruitt that put Bremen up 11-9, and Aubrey Shumake and Mandy Rhinehart drove in the final three runs.
Shumake also earned the win for the Blue Devils in the circle, as she pitched the last two-and-one-third innings without allowing a hit or a walk.
Emily Morris and Payton Terrell split the first four-and-two-thirds innings before Shumake entered to close the game.
Coggins led Bremen in batting average, going three-for-three at the plate, while Cook and Pruitt led the team with three RBIs apiece.
The Blue Devils are now 5-2 in Region 6-3A, which puts them in second place behind Lafayette, who has a region record of 6-0.
Bremen will travel to take on Lafayette today (Thursday, Sept. 15) at 5 p.m.
