With a lineup full of talented running backs and athletic lineman, Bremen head football coach Davis Russell and his staff have elected to change their offense this year from a spread scheme to the Flexbone offense this coming season.
Russell said, "When I got this job, somebody asked me what offense we were going to run, and I said, 'we're going to run the one that fits our personnel and gets our best players the ball."
"Also, this Flexbone helps when you've got a six-foot-four, 275-pound Division-I fullback in Cayden Sweatt," he said.
Sweatt, a senior two-way player, is currently committed to further his career at Appalachian State, and he will be tough to stop for opposing teams, whether he is delivering a block, running with the rock, or playing on the defensive line.
"In small-school football, in my opinion — and us being a school of 600 guys — you know, I believe you play to your personnel, and... we have a lot of good little running backs. We're not as deep at receiver," said Russell.
On top of their skill-position players, the scheme also fits their situation with linemen.
"We don't have a ton of big lineman, but we have athletic lineman who are good players, so we put in a scheme to best suit our guys."
Russell also says that the move to the more run-based offense will help at the quarterback position, as well, as Bremen currently has two sophomores sharing snaps at QB, neither of whom have much experience.
Sophomore Aiden Price is currently the Blue Devils' starter. He is a left-handed quarterback who also pitched for the baseball team this past spring. Last football season, Price was a freshman starting at safety, a role he will continue along with his play at quarterback.
Though Price has the starting job at the moment, Russell also says that Carson Kimball has also been working at quarterback and is "doing a great job."
Nonetheless, the run-oriented offense will put less pressure on the quarterback's arm, regardless of who takes the snap, and it will allow Bremen's committee of running backs to get more touches.
"It's going to be an old-school type of football," said Russell.
