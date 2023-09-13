After dropping three consecutive games starting last Thursday, Bremen softball got back in the win column on Tuesday with a 5-1 region victory over Ridgeland.
Voted in by fans as the Georgia High School Pitcher of the Week last week by Sports Illustrated, senior Payton Terrell pitched a full seven innings in the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
On offense, Annabelle Langley led the team in hits with two on three at-bats with one run batted in, while Hali Duke also had a standout night with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to cap off the Blue Devils’ win.
In total, Bremen gathered eight hits from seven different players.
Ridgeland had the lead for half of an inning, as Marissa Moreland hit a two-out solo home run in the top of the first, but that turned out to be their only score of the night.
A sac-fly RBI by Bremen’s Ansley Agan tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom half of the first, and Annabelle Langley gave the Blue Devils the lead for good in the second with an left-field RBI single.
With two outs in the third, an RBI single for Savannah Langley stretched the Bremen lead to 3-1 before Duke’s two-run shot over the left-field fence capped the 5-1 final.
The region win puts Bremen at 10-4 on the season and 6-1 in the region, their only loss being a 9-0 run rule loss to Gordon Lee last week. That game was a stalemate until the hosting Trojans scored all nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to win it.
Gordon Lee (13-1-1, 6-0) currently leads region 6-3A with Bremen in second place. These two teams will meet again on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m., this time on the Devils’ home turf.
Bremen’s next game will be at home against LaFayette on Thursday, Sept 14 at 5 p.m. before they travel to North Georgia College and State University for tournament action against Dawson County and Oconee County on Friday starting at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.