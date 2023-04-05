Blue Devils fall short to Gordon Lee

Dylan Huey led Bremen with three RBIs on two hits on Tuesday, but the Devils fell to Gordon Lee 11-5.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

After winning four-straight region games in dominant fashion, Bremen baseball fell short, 11-5, in a heavy-hitting game with the second-place Gordon Lee Trojans on Tuesday.

The Trojans racked up 13 total hits on the night, while the Blue Devils were just behind them with eleven, several of which came late in the game.

