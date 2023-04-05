Blue Devils fall short to Gordon Lee

After winning four-straight region games in dominant fashion, Bremen baseball fell short, 11-5, in a heavy-hitting game with the second-place Gordon Lee Trojans on Tuesday.
The Trojans racked up 13 total hits on the night, while the Blue Devils were just behind them with eleven, several of which came late in the game.
Down 11-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Bremen did not go down without a fight.
Both Jake Steed and Sully Senft nailed singles to lead off the inning, and Trent McPhearson sent one runner home on a single of his own.
Continuing the rally with two outs down, Dylan Huey tripled on a hit to the right-field fence, scoring two runs and cutting the Trojans' lead to 11-4. Then, Easton White kept it going with a single to send Huey home.
Mitchell Sauls then singled, putting two runners on base for the Blue Devils. However, trying to put the ball in play, Connor Mincey hit a fly ball to right field which fell into Cooper Jackson's glove to end the game.
In total, four different Blue Devils had multiple hits in the loss, including two hits apiece for Huey, White, Sauls, and Steed.
Huey led the way in RBIs with a total of three, including his triple in the seventh as well as a double that opened up the offense in the bottom of the first inning.
It was a bullpen game for Bremen, as six different pitchers saw time on the mound. Sauls took the loss for the Blue Devils, surrendering five runs (two earned) on four hits, one walk, and two strikeouts.
On the other side, starter Bo Rhudy went six innings, allowing one run on five hits and nine strikeouts. Tyler Forester pitched the final inning, which was Bremen's biggest, allowing four runs on six hits and one strikeout.
Bremen will have a chance to turn the two-game series around this Thursday as they take it on the road to Chickamauga.
First pitch for Gordon Lee versus Bremen round two is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
