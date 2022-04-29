The Bremen Blue Devils split a first-round playoff doubleheader against the Pepperell Dragons on Thursday.
In game one, it was a pair of solo homers and a big fifth inning that sent Pepperell over Bremen.
In the first inning Pepperell's catcher and leadoff hitter Kolby Davis sent back a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall for the Dragons’ first solo homer giving the Dragons an early 1-0 lead.
Bremen went on to respond in the third inning, however, as Will Hindman drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the score at 1-1.
The Blue Devils had an opportunity to plate more runs with two outs and bases still loaded, but an Easton White grounder would end the inning on a fielder’s choice.
Pepperell took the lead for good when Hunter Godfrey drove Pepperell’s second solo homer of the game, just glancing off Bremen left fielder Owen Millians’ glove on its way over the fence.
The Dragons then went on to seal the game in the fifth, as Pepperell had a pair of efficient hits including a three-RBI triple by Davis and a two-RBI single by Landon Loyd. Bremen attempted to come back in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of runs, but would not be enough for the Blue Devils.
Loyd pitched Pepperell to the win.
He went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three. Pepperell’s Logan Lawrence threw the final inning in relief out of the bullpen. Bremen got a total of five hits against the duo, and Beau Kelley went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Blue Devils.
For Bremen, Aiden Price took the loss. Price surrendered six runs on seven hits over four and a third innings, striking out two. In total, Pepperell racked up ten hits in the game, led by Davis who had three hits in four at-bats.
In game two, Bremen grabbed an early lead and held on for the win despite a last-ditch effort by Pepperell in the bottom of the seventh.
After the first two innings, Bremen was up 3-0. In the first, Kelley scored on a sacrifice fly by White to give the Blue Devils an early lead. Then, in the second inning, Kelley was involved again as Bremen put up two runs on his two-RBI double.
Bremen sealed the win with a trio of runs in the fourth, mainly thanks to good base running. Millians and Kelley both crossed home plate on an error by the Dragons, and Blake Matthews stole home plate to put Bremen up 6-0.
Pepperell went on to score one run in the bottom of the fourth and three runs in a late comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh, but Bremen pitcher Matthews was able to strike out the final batter and finish the win.
Jake Steed was the winning pitcher for the Blue Devils. Steed lasted five and a third innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two. Blake Matthews threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Bremen got five total hits against a pitching trio of Dakota Corntassel, Ethan Tucker, and Will York. Bremen’s Kelley and Price each collected two hits to lead the Blue Devils at the plate.
The Devils and Dragons will now go to a third game to decide who advances to play the winner of Fitzgerald vs. Bleckley County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.