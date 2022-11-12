ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A 72-yard pick six by Deese Miller proved to be the highlight of Bremen's playoff appearance this year, as the Blue Devils fell 48-7 to AAA state-championship-favorite Cedar Grove on Saturday evening.

Through one quarter, the deficit for the Blue Devils was just one score, 7-0, as the Saints scored on a 64-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Bo Walker.

