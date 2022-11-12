ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A 72-yard pick six by Deese Miller proved to be the highlight of Bremen's playoff appearance this year, as the Blue Devils fell 48-7 to AAA state-championship-favorite Cedar Grove on Saturday evening.
Through one quarter, the deficit for the Blue Devils was just one score, 7-0, as the Saints scored on a 64-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Bo Walker.
In the second quarter, things began to get away from Bremen. Cedar Grove quarterback E.J. Colson took a zone read to the house, and on Bremen's ensuing possession, the Saints defense came away with a strip fumble for a score, and suddenly it was 21-0 with 7:20 left until the half.
Bremen drove deep into Cedar Grove territory near the end of the half, but a fade pass intended for Jonah Hatchett in the end zone was intercepted, and Cedar Grove cruised into the half up 27-0.
Fittingly for a team who has been led by their defense all season long, Bremen's only score of the game was by their defense, as Miller intercepted Colson and ran it back for a 72-yard score.
Nevertheless, Cedar Grove would only add to their lead from there, ending Bremen's run in the AAA state playoffs in the first round.
Bremen ends the season with a 5-6 overall record.
Cedar Grove will advance in the AAA playoffs to face Hebron Christian Academy.
