Cade Costanzo vs LFO

Cade Costanzo (1, in white) led Bremen with 15 points against LFO on Tuesday, but the Warriors hit a late three in the final minute to seal a 61-55 Bremen loss.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

After falling behind by as much as ten points against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday, Bremen's boys put together a comeback through the fourth quarter.

However, the Blue Devils could not get another shot to fall after cutting LFO's lead to one point late in the fourth and ultimately fell 61-55.

