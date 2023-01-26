After falling behind by as much as ten points against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday, Bremen's boys put together a comeback through the fourth quarter.
However, the Blue Devils could not get another shot to fall after cutting LFO's lead to one point late in the fourth and ultimately fell 61-55.
With 2:30 on the fourth-quarter clock, Bremen forward Evan Brown pulled up for a three pointer at the top of the key, cutting the LFO lead to 56-55, and the Blue Devils called a timeout.
LFO's Bryce Brock was fouled driving to the basket out of the timeout, and he hit the second shot of his two free throws, extending the Warrior lead to two points, 57-55.
The Blue Devils attempted to find a shot on offense but could not get anything to fall, and Brent Bowman for LFO hit a three from the right wing in transition to practically put the game out of reach at 60-55 with just 46.4 seconds left to play.
Bowman led LFO with 16 points, including four three pointers on the night.
Late-game fouling commenced for Bremen, as they looked to steal back a possession, but all it ultimately produced was one more foul shot for LFO to close the game.
Cade Costanzo led Bremen with 15 points in the loss, including a second quarter in which he produced ten points off two three pointers, a jump shot, and a layup.
Carson Ballew was second on the team with 14 points, scoring at least once in every quarter, and Brown also finished in double digits with 10.
With this game, Bremen (2-15, 0-10) marked their ninth-straight loss as well as their tenth region loss with three region games left in the regular season.
Girls' Game
The first game of the night between the Lady Blue Devils and Lady Warriors was also a close one, ending in a 48-41 loss for Bremen.
Despite Bremen holding a lead in several spots throughout the game, LFO held the lead at the end of each quarter and pulled away through the fourth.
Mary House put Bremen ahead 3-0 early with a quick three from the right corner, and Shelby Underwood stretched it to 5-0 with an inside basket. But as the quarter went along, LFO's trap defense began to create steals, and the Warriors went on an 8-2 run. Bremen's Annabelle Langley had a layup to end the quarter, but LFO still clung to a 8-7 lead.
Bremen started the second quarter with a 5-0 run to take the lead, 12-8, but a three by Christal Collins put LFO right back in the game, and the Warriors went on to score six more unanswered points after this stretch.
This time, Bremen's Marley Derringer had the last score of the quarter to cut into the LFO lead, making it 17-14 at the half.
LFO went up by ten points in the first stretch of the third quarter. That was when Derringer took the ball to the hoop and was fouled for an and-one. Though she missed the free throw, Bremen got the offensive rebound and turned it into another three from House, and the game was cut to five points.
The third quarter ended with LFO up by only two, 32-30, but LFO had their highest-scoring quarter in the fourth with 16 points, including three field goals from beyond the arc to stretch the lead.
Bremen (12-7, 6-4) is currently third in region 7-3A with three region contests remaining.
Bremen's girls and boys will be on the road at Mt. Zion this Saturday for their last non-region game of the regular season. Girls' tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
