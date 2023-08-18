The Bremen Blue Devils hosted the Heard County Braves in cross-coverage action, and after a close 15-13 win last season, the Blue Devils left no question this year with a shutout 24-0 win.
Haralson County made the long trip to Rabun County, and after falling far behind in the first half, the Rebels had a second-half surge to make it into a respectable 45-21 loss in the end, partially thanks to a strong rushing night from freshman Khemp Boyd.
