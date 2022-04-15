Bremen’s boys’ team also had a dominant performance in the first round of state playoffs on Thursday with a 7-0 win over the Pepperell Dragons.
Harley Davis slid in the Blue Devils first score of the night with 36:36 on the clock. Within the next two minutes, Bremen had two more opportunities at the net, but a Deese Lacrosse shot flew across the goal from left to right, and Davis got tripped up in front of the goal before he could make good contact with the ball.
The Blue Devils had plenty of other opportunities, though. Davis and Lacrosse were again in the midst of the action, as Davis served an assist from his left winger position to Lacrosse in the middle of the field to make it 2-0 Bremen.
After that, around ten minutes bled off the clock as the Blue Devils continued to have chances but either slightly missed the mark or were blocked by Pepperell goalkeeper Eliot Goggans. Wyatt Mathis ended the scoreless period off another assist by Davis. Mathis went on a hot streak, as within the next minute, he crossed a defender and knocked another goal back to put Bremen up 4-0.
“Speed of play was excellent for the boys,” said head coach Jason Fields, who coaches both teams. “We kept a high tempo and forced the other team to chase. Our leadership communicated well the whole match and handled the pressure put on by Pepperell.”
Bremen put up their final three goals with less than ten minutes to the half. Near the eight minute mark the Blue Devils pressed toward the goal to regain possession. Aiden Brown turned the steal into a close-range goal from front right.
Within the last two minutes of the first half, Brown and Josh Chapman both found the back of the net from the right side of the field. Chapman’s goal made it 7-0 at the half, and this proved to be the last score of the game, as each team held on defense through the 20-minute second half.
“We didn’t allow any shots on goal the whole match, and they only penetrated our defensive third a few times,” said Fields. “We are looking forward to keeping our momentum going and playing in the next round.”
The Blue Devils will face the winner of Berrien and Dodge County in the second round.
