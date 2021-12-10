Villa Rica police arrested a Bowdon man Thursday after receiving blood test results that were taken from a car accident he allegedly caused back in February.
Thomas Mack Jones, 48, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, DUI, and failure to obey a traffic signal.
On Feb. 11, 2021, officers were called out to the intersection of Highway 61 and I-20 in regards to an accident with injuries.
According to the police report, it was determined during the investigation that the victim was traveling south on Highway 61 when a vehicle, driven by Jones, exited I-20 and failed to stop at the red traffic light causing Jones’ vehicle to strike the victim’s vehicle.
Police say that both Jones and the victim were injured in the accident. Jones was taken to Tanner Medical Center, and the victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center.
While at Tanner, a blood test was conducted on Jones due to the suspicion of Jones being under the influence.
The blood test results were received on Oct. 20, 2021, as well as the medical records from the victim.
Due to the severe injury of the victim, warrants were taken for Jones and he was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021.
As of Friday, Jones is still in the Carroll County jail, and his bond has not been set.
