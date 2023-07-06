LInda McCormick

Linda McCormick, MD, a pediatrician with Tanner Healthcare for Children, is facing an aggressive form of leukemia. Tanner Health System is hosting opportunities to donate blood and register for bone marrow transplants in her honor later this month in Carrollton and Villa Rica.

More than a month ago, Linda McCormick, MD, board-certified pediatrician with Tanner Healthcare for Children and formerly with Carousel Pediatrics, received gut-wrenching news — she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia called acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Considered a pillar of health, Dr. McCormick’s diagnosis was a shock to her family and patients.