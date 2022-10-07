Juliuz Walton

Juliuz Walton and the Central defense forced four fumbles and a pick-six in Friday’s loss to Senoraville.

 Photo by Micah Hytower

They led for most of the game, but not the end.

The Senoraville Phoenix blocked an extra point in the second overtime and stole a victory from the Central Lions 35-34 at Ronnie Burchfield Field at Lion Valley.

