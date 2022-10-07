They led for most of the game, but not the end.
The Senoraville Phoenix blocked an extra point in the second overtime and stole a victory from the Central Lions 35-34 at Ronnie Burchfield Field at Lion Valley.
The Lions got big plays in the first half, but those plays didn’t appear in the second half. Central managed to get two TDs in overtime.
Vicari Swain’s 3-yard touchdown on fourth down put Central up by a touchdown. Senoraville’s Zach Lyles caught a fourth-down TD pass as well. Game tied again at 28-28.
A quarterback keeper on the next overtime possession put the Phoenix up 35-28, their first lead of the night. Central quarterback Devon Powell answered in the same manner from 10 yards out, but a blocked extra point broke the Lions’ heart.
After watching a 14-point lead disappear, the Lions needed some of their own magic and only had a minute and 14 seconds to do it without going into overtime.
Central worked the ball down the field. After an incomplete pass and a botched snap on a field goal attempt, the regulation clock expired.
It was a bumbled snap on a punt with 1:47 to go that was the beginning of the Lions’ undoing.
Starting at Central’s 25, Senoraville got an incompletion on first down, and a sack on second down for a loss of seven yards. An incompletion on third down led to a critical play on fourth down with 17 yards to go with 1:27 to go in the game.
After a timeout, the Phoenix pulled a 32-yard touchdown pass with 1:14 to go out of the hat. That tied the score at 21-21.
Things looked a bit sloppy from the beginning for both teams.
The game’s second play in the game’s first minute, the Lions faced adversity after losing a fumble on an exchange at their 26.
On Senoraville’s second play, they returned the favor. Central recovered a fumble at their own seven.
The Lions went with a pass play. Powell threw deep to Swain for 40 yards to near midfield.
The 93-yard drive culminated in a one-yard dive by Powell set up by the long pass play and a pair of fourth-down conversions.
Senoraville got good position again and even crossed the goal line, but a hold penalty negated a touchdown and put the ball on the Central 11. The Phoenix fumbled on the next play and caused the ball to roll all the way to the 29 before Eric Moore recovered as the first quarter clock expired.
Senoraville’s fake reverse resulted in 75-yard TD pass with 8:55 to go until halftime.
The Lions answered with their own big play — of course, from Jonaz Walton, who broke through for 57 yards up the middle of the Phoenix defense with 6:50 to go in the half. The extra point put Central back up by a TD at 14-7.
Senoraville mounted one last drive, but a sack by Juliuz Walton with 20 seconds to go on the clock followed by an interception return of 70 yards for a TD with seven seconds to go by Kameron Edge gave the Lions a 21-7 cushion going into the locker room.
It wasn’t until the 1:33 mark when Lyles’ two-yard TD got Senoraville within seven points after the PAT.
On the ensuing possession, Central did its best to chew up clock and real estate.
But a tipped pass on third down forced the Lions to punt the football away with 10:27 to go in the game.
The Lions held on defense and got a 30-yard net return from Swain. That gave the Lions possession on Senoraville’s 30-yard line.
Nate Horsley came up with the fumble at the 4:08 mark when the Phoenix were deep in Lions’ territory.
The loss was the second region loss for the Lions with a trip to Southeast Whitfield County looming in two weeks.
