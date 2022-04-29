Debbie’s son, a diehard Braves fan and long-time season-ticket holder, took his mother to their game against the Washington Nationals. The first 40,000 attendees received a replica of the World Series championship ring. Last week Debbie showed me the eye-popping ring, and my jaw dropped.
I tried it on and felt connected to the historic win. Research revealed the number of diamonds and rubies (and one pearl) the real ring contained. I imagined how dazzling it must be.
The jewelry-maker Jostens designed it to document the journey that led the Braves to their World Series victory. Everything about the ring design was intentional and meaningful. Braves manager Brian Snitker said, “This ring, I could go on and on. Everything is something in that ring. Everything has a meaning.”
The top of the ring has the Braves’ iconic “A” logo, created in contrasting 18.71-karat white gold to signify the inception of the franchise in 1871. The words “World Champions” accent the top and bottom of the ring face, and within the “A” logo, there are 150 diamonds representing 150 years of the franchise's history. Down the right side of the ring is a miniature World Series trophy with a single genuine white pearl set within to represent the pearl necklace that outfielder Joc Pederson wore during the postseason, which became a part of Braves fans’ gameday attire throughout October.
There are 22 emerald-cut diamonds on the left and right sides of the ring top, amounting to 44 in total to honor the legendary Hank Aaron, who passed away last year. In each of the four corners of the ring top there is a princess-cut ruby, symbolizing the Braves’ four World Series titles. “There’s a lot of Hank in that ring, which is really cool,” Snitker said. “That’s the way it should be.”
All that just scratches the surface of the ring’s beauty. The diamond-studded ring flips open to reveal a miniature model of Truist Park, complete with micro-LED lights illuminating Truist Park. There are 11 rubies placed in the stands of the tiny park to show where each of the 11 home runs the Braves hit in the World Series landed. Rings contain the final scores of each postseason game, each player’s individual signature and their jersey number.
In all, there are an astounding 755 diamonds, four custom-cut rubies, four princess-cut rubies, 11 round rubies and the genuine white pearl set in the ring. The total gem carat weight of the ring is approximately 13.3 carats.
Whew! That’s a lot of bling and a fitting tribute to the team’s accomplishment. The Braves received their
2021 championship rings during a pregame ceremony April 9 at Truist Park.
My daughter Sommer earned her own championship ring for achievement in the sport she loved and in which she invested those10,000 hours needed to master the skills required to be the best. Her ring doesn’t compare in bling to the epic one the Braves received, but like rings given to athletes in sports on every level—high school, college and professional—her ring symbolizes achievement.
When she sees the bronze and garnet ring (her school colors are gold and burgundy), it reminds her that in 1997, her team won the highest state honor in girls volleyball. That’s the sport to which she dedicated years of practice and competition, and for which she suffered injuries resulting in a thick file in her orthopedic doctor’s office.
Injuries are part of the athletic experience and demonstrate their dedication. They get hurt and rehab and keep playing. And if their team wins it all, they get jewelry to show for their efforts.
Whether by nature or nurture, I adore jewelry. Maybe I inherited the affection from mother. She and her two sisters loved jewelry, and I inherited necklaces, pins and rings they wore. When I receive a compliment on an heirloom, I enjoy saying who passed it down to me.
Aunt Vivian lived in Chicago and traveled the world. She loved museums, another fondness I inherited. She taught me to check jewelry counters in museum gift shops for unique items.
A favorite pin belonged to mother. It’s gold and the shape of a peacock, with green (jade) and blue (lapis lazuli) feathers and a ruby eye. During March Madness, I rubbed the pin while rooting for the St. Peter’s Peacocks to bring them luck.
I’ve marked milestones with jewelry, like the restored cameo of three muses I bought to celebrate my 50th birthday. Living for a half-century deserved the purchase of a nice antique. Winning the World Series deserved the almost baseball-sized ring.
