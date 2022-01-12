”Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He direct your path.” — Proverbs 3:5-6.
Leaning has the sense of putting your whole weight on something resting on and trusting in that person or thing. When we have an important decision to make, we sometimes feel that we can’t trust anyone, not even God.
But God knows what’s best for us. We must trust Him completely in every choice we make. We should always be willing to listen to and be in prayer, use the Bible as your guide, and then follow God’s leading.
He will make your path straight by both guiding and protecting you. Make Him a vital part of everything you do.
Flight 2022 Instructions: Welcome to Flight 2022. We are prepared to take off into the New Year. Please make sure your positive attitude and gratitude are secured and in the upright position. All self-destructive devices — pity, anger, selfishness, pride and resentment should be turned off at this time.
All negativity, hurt, and discouragement should be put away. Should you lose your positive attitude under pressure during this flight, pulldown a prayer. Prayers will automatically be activated by faith. Once your faith is activated, you can assist other passengers who are of little faith.
There will be NO BAGGAGE allowed on this flight. God, our Captain, has cleared us for take-off. DESTINATION: GREATNESS!
Wishing you a NEW YEAR filled with new HOPE, new JOY, and new BEGINNINGS! Stay Blessed! And welcome in 2022!
Sometimes the best thing to do is not think, not wonder, not imagine, and not obsess. Just breathe and have faith that everything will work out for the best. Life is an echo. What you send out, comes back. What you sow, you reap. What you give, you get. What you see in others, exists in you. Do not judge, so you will not be judged. Radiate and give love and love will come back to you. A cellphone without battery is useless. A guitar without strings, a life without God is useless. Once you mature, you realize that silence is more powerful than proving a point.
Worry is a total waste. It doesn’t change anything. All it does is steal your joy and keep you very busy doing nothing.
Please don’t say what you will or won’t do until you are in that situation. Life has a way of making you eat those words. Repentance is not when you say sorry, it is when you change.
I will leave you with this.
I am a failure, He is my forgiver.
I am a sinner. He is my Savior.
I am broken. He is my healer.
I am His child. He is my God.
MAY GOD KEEP US THROUGH 2022.
