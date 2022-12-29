Howdy. How y’all been doing? Just want to check on y’all for a bit. Might as well pull up a chair and sit a spell. I promise that I won’t be as long-winded as one of those Jimmy Swaggart camp meeting hours my Granny used to watch. Bear with me.
It’s December 26th. A colder-than-normal snap. You’re in your Christmas pj’s, semi-recovered from the day before. The living room floor littered with empty white or brown present boxes and torn festively-colored wrapping paper. I’m satisfied you found a gracious plenty of both. Santa left cookie crumbs on the floor next to the brown Laz-E-Boy. Chocolate chip, of course. And you’re crashing on the couch because feeding your face of leftover sausage balls and homemade cinnamon rolls are laying on you heavy.
You know what? You’re blessed.
Someone’s Paw-Paw is blessed, too. Said as much in Tanner’s emergency room. There was I, having sworn a recent blue streak, the almost-severed tip of my bird finger freshly wrapped in a white ACE bandage, when Paw-Paw and his grandson settled in beside me. Said his grandson:
“You’re going to be okay, Paw-Paw,” as he patted his bare, left knee, just above where the top of his tube sock was pulled. “I just know it,” he added.
“I’m swimmy-headed. This blood pressure has almost got the best of me, son,” he smiled and said, an attempt to reassure his grandson.
“We’ll just give it to the Lord, Paw-Paw,” as he patted his knee again.
“We sure will, son. He’s always blessed me. Got me through the valleys.” He closed his eyes and whispered a prayer. His grandson joined him.
There were more tears than words. A red bandana handkerchief was used. The words got through, of that I’m sure. Guided by an unseen hand.
I’ve been known to still get hauled off to the woodshed at my age. This was one of those times, what with the tapestry of swear words I’d woven earlier over my bird finger . . .
Ms. Rebecca is also blessed. She was hunched over, breaking down Amazon or Wal-Mart-labeled cardboard boxes when I idled up beside her at the convenience center in Lowell.
“I don’t know why folks down their boxes,” she said to me, as I hopped out of Mialeigh’s gold Acura, “but most won’t.”
I popped the trunk and smiled, knowing that my dozen or so in the trunk were flatter than a fritter, and that made me tickled as a speckled pup.
Ms. Rebecca plopped down, letting out a weary sigh, on the low concrete partition that separated us from the elongated dumpster. She smiled. You see, she saw my deconstructed boxes.
“Honey, you just made my day!” Each line in her weathered face tells a story, one scattered with more valleys than mountaintops.
“Did you have a good Christmas, Ms. Rebecca?” I inquired.
“You know, honey, I sure did! My heat went out. Had some pipes freeze and burst. But, you know, I’m still blessed.”
Woodshed trip. Again. This time it was one of those grab-you-by-the-arm-and-whip-you-in-a-circle whippins.
Can’t forget about Mr. Jimmy being blessed, either. Seven years ago to the day, in a center pew of a little South Georgia church with my friend, David, I bent an ear to a Sunday school lesson. Agape love. The teacher, Mr. Jimmy, just turned 91, and announced that a recent scan revealed a miracle:
“Back in October, cancerous lesions were detected on parts of my brain and liver. Today, with the immunotherapy and a generous amount of prayers, I am cancer-free.”
Waiting in a line for a picture after worship, with folks from all walks of life, I anxiously rehearsed what I would say, as beads of sweat formed on my forehead. When my time came, I mustered up enough gumption and said, as I approached Mr. Jimmy:
“God bless you, Mr. President.”
“Thank you,” he replied. “God bless you, too. . .”
Now, I don’t know what 2022 was like for you. Maybe it was more valleys than mountaintops. If that was the case, I’d turn back the clock for you. But, I can’t. I’m not too good at numbers and ciphering. I can, however, offer a pat on your knee, a silent prayer even. Whatever it is, know that I’ll be here, despite whatever valley I’m going though, to proclaim just how truly blessed I am. Perhaps it’s just me offering you peace and love - agape love - when you stand in need of a miracle. Just give me a holler. . .
See now, I wasn’t long-winded at all, was I? Nothing like those Jimmy Swaggart camp meetings. Short and sweet. No passing the plate around. No hellfire and brimstone. Just a simple message for y’all in 2023:
