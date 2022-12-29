Howdy. How y’all been doing? Just want to check on y’all for a bit. Might as well pull up a chair and sit a spell. I promise that I won’t be as long-winded as one of those Jimmy Swaggart camp meeting hours my Granny used to watch. Bear with me.

It’s December 26th. A colder-than-normal snap. You’re in your Christmas pj’s, semi-recovered from the day before. The living room floor littered with empty white or brown present boxes and torn festively-colored wrapping paper. I’m satisfied you found a gracious plenty of both. Santa left cookie crumbs on the floor next to the brown Laz-E-Boy. Chocolate chip, of course. And you’re crashing on the couch because feeding your face of leftover sausage balls and homemade cinnamon rolls are laying on you heavy.

