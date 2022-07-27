The race for the Angler of the Year Award continued this July, as the Carroll Bassmasters held their monthly tournament last Saturday.
This year, the July tournament was held at Lake Logan Martin, near Pell City, Ala. The anglers had to get up very early for this tournament, as it started at 4 a.m. and wrapped up at 11 a.m.
Craig Crews and Wesley Bleich teamed up this go-around, and it proved to be a good combination, as they won the tournament with a combined catch weight of 11.61 pounds. Crews and Bleich caught their five fish limit by fishing long rocky points with spinnerbaits and shaky heads.
This is Bleich’s second tournament win in as many months. Bleich also claimed the tournament’s highest individual honor for a second week in a row, as he won the Big Bass Award with a bass weighing 3.01 pounds.
The team of Justin Mosley and Jason Holland finished second in the July Tournament with a total weight of 7.28 pounds. Mosley and Holland fished long rocky points with crank baits early but later in the day fished humps with jigs and shaky heads.
In third place was the team of Jared Kennedy and Daniel Parks with a bass weight total of 6.18 pounds
In the Angler of the Year race, Justin Mosley is still narrowly in the lead with 180 points. Daniel Parks is second with 174, and just two points behind Parks in third place is Craig Crews, with 172 points.
The anglers will not have to wake up early for the next event, as the August Bassmasters tournament will be at Lake West Point from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month, as usual.
