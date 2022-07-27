Crews and Bleich Bass Photo

Craig Crews and Wesley Bleich teamed up to win the Carroll Bassmasters Tournament for the month of July. Bleich also had the largest catch on the day with a 3.01-pound bass.

 Submitted by Kenny Bryan

The race for the Angler of the Year Award continued this July, as the Carroll Bassmasters held their monthly tournament last Saturday.

This year, the July tournament was held at Lake Logan Martin, near Pell City, Ala. The anglers had to get up very early for this tournament, as it started at 4 a.m. and wrapped up at 11 a.m.

