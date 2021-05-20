Blanford honored for 40 years off service to library system

Following a career that spanned 40 years of service with the West Georgia Regional Library System, Denise Blanford was recently honored by the Carroll County Board of Commissioners on her retirement.
Blanford performed a myriad of roles during her four decades with the library system, most recently as office manager. According to the proclamation presented to her by the county commissioners, she was instrumental in assisting the system’s expansion to 19 locations in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard and Paulding counties.
As she was honored at the commission meeting, Commissioner Clint Chance read a proclamation that stated:
“Mrs. Blanford instilled a heart of giving that witnessed many accolades of notoriety, including the now retired transit Book Mobile, the hiring of the first African American Public Library Director in the State of Georgia, LeRoy Childs, the most recent facility updates of the renovated Neva Lomason Memorial Library, and the newly constructed West Georgia Regional Library System Headquarters.”
The Book Mobile was credited for broadening access of learning materials to the rural poor who didn’t have a means of readily available transportation.
The proclamation further stated that “the Carroll County Board of Commissioners does hereby congratulate and commend Mrs. Denise Wood Blanford on a well-earned retirement after 40 years of public service to our community and do hereby proclaim her selfless commitment, loyalty, stellar work ethic and longevity through decades of service as an ambassador that represents all those who have preceded and are yet to come from dedicating their life long career to a single institution.”
“Denise exemplifies the community-focused service that we strive for here at West Georgia Regional Library System,” said Stephen Houser, director of the library system.
“Her many years of dedication to the good work that we do is both inspirational and aspirational to all of us. We will miss her greatly, but wish her a very happy retirement!” he noted.
Family members and library colleagues accompanied Blanford to the commission meeting.
