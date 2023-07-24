Blake Ray

Blake Ray, age 21, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. He was born on December 24, 2001, in Lithia Springs, Georgia, the son of Raymond Ray Jr. and Christy Furgerson Ray.

Blake will be remembered as an inherently happy person who loved joking with friends and family. He enjoyed racing, fishing and worked as a machine operator at Seasons 4.

