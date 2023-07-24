Blake Ray, age 21, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. He was born on December 24, 2001, in Lithia Springs, Georgia, the son of Raymond Ray Jr. and Christy Furgerson Ray.
Blake will be remembered as an inherently happy person who loved joking with friends and family. He enjoyed racing, fishing and worked as a machine operator at Seasons 4.
In addition to his parents, Blake leaves behind to cherish his memory his sisters, Kacey Ray and Kerri Ray; nephews, Bentley Ray and Karter Gage Ray; maternal grandmother, Nancy Furgerson; paternal grandparents, Raymond Ray Sr. & Sheila Ray; five aunts; four uncles; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Wesley Furgerson.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from Martin and Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor T.J. Pace officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service. In keeping with Blake’s wishes, his body will be cremated following the funeral service.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
