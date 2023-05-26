Blake Michael Besosa

Blake Michael Besosa, 61, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 3, 1961, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Robert Michael Besosa and Becky Lynn Johnson Besosa.

Blake served as the Manager of the Publix Meat Department for 30 years until his retirement in 2014. Following retirement, Blake opened Besosa’s Deer Processing and operated it for five years before working for SLM Recycling and Harman Turf Farms. He was a loving husband, a supportive father, and a proud Poppi. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

