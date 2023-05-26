Blake Michael Besosa, 61, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 3, 1961, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Robert Michael Besosa and Becky Lynn Johnson Besosa.
Blake served as the Manager of the Publix Meat Department for 30 years until his retirement in 2014. Following retirement, Blake opened Besosa’s Deer Processing and operated it for five years before working for SLM Recycling and Harman Turf Farms. He was a loving husband, a supportive father, and a proud Poppi. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his mother, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 33 years, Kimberly Ann Blackburn Besosa; children, Sarah & Chase Carroll, Rebekah & Cole Smith, and Dylan & Marianna Besosa; grandchildren, Tripp Carroll, Amelia Carroll, Bennett Smith, and Hank Besosa; brothers & sisters-in-law, Brent & Kathy Besosa and Robb & Mary Besosa; sister & brother-in-law, Cherise & David Herbert; father-in-law & mother-in-law, George & Judy Blackburn; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Doug & Karen Blackburn, and Sheri & Kevin Wicker; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Blake’s wishes, his body will be cremated, and the family will hold a memorial service at their home in the coming months.
