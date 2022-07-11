After overcoming different versions of hardship, this salon owner was able to fulfill her dreams of opening her own salon in Villa Rica.
Betsy Blair, 36, was born and raised in Villa Rica and graduated from Villa Rica High School. She is the owner of Salon Entourage located at 760 West Bankhead Highway, Suite E, in Villa Rica which opened in March 2022.
Before opening her own salon, she worked for Lola’s Salon for the past five years.
Blair has been a licensed cosmetologist for 17 years and did hair on and off over that period of time. Owning her own salon has been a dream of Blair’s since she was 19-years old, when she was an apprentice for Carter Barnes on Paces, a full-service hair salon in Atlanta, which lasted a year and a half
“I was on meth for years… My job for some years was doing hair and when I was at cleaning centers, I didn’t,” Blair said.
Blair said hair has always been a passion for her. She always did hair in high school and even as a five or six-year old, she would put curlers in her aunt’s hair. Blair attended college, but “it didn’t work out” which is why she began to take hair more seriously.
Blair, now clean and sober, has four stylists plus one apprentice in her salon, who come from different backgrounds and “all have a story.” She encourages women to come get serviced in her salon because of its judgment free atmosphere.
“I am a woman who has beat battles with addiction, an eating disorder and a past that includes physical and sexual abuse,” Blair said. “My salon has got a group of women who have all walked through some kind of hard circumstance in life. I think it’s what makes my salon stand out. We’re just open to everything, like I never had a safe place and I always want my salon to be a safe place for women and to build that and to build the next generation of hairstylists is really my goal.”
Blair said choosing her location for her salon was a “God thing” and she made her decision within 20 minutes.
“I’d been talking to the lady that I worked for and asked her if she was ready to sell her salon and she was not. I walked out and I drove past my location and pulled in and just went and asked the guy that owns the building complex. He said, ‘I’ve got one spot left. It’s supposed to go to somebody else, but if you give me a deposit, I’ll give it to you.’ I went to the Walmart parking lot and prayed about it, and talked to some people about it. I was like, I’m doing this and I just went and did it,” Blair said.
Salon Entourage is a multicultural salon offering a variety of services which include dreadlock services like retwists, detox, repairs, and starter locs as well as haircuts for women, men and kids, perms, balayage, coloring, waxes, and foot detoxes.
Blair’s salon also hosts botox and filler parties about once a month. Dr. Michael Beckerman, who has a dental practice in Villa Rica, performs the botox procedure for the participating clients.
“So actually, my sister-in-law is his dental assistant. He just asked one day, he said, ‘I’m gonna go to a class for it, would you be interested in having it at your salon?’ I was like, ‘yeah,’ he said, ‘let’s do parties.’ I said, ‘okay,’ ” Blair said.
Blair stated her short term goal right now is to continue to build clientele “for my girls” and to get into some more education. Her long-term goal is to trademark her salon and have three or four locations.
Blair encourages interested clients to call the salon to inquire about services or press the book now button on Facebook.
“It’s a place that you know, we do hair, but also, it’s a place to relax and enjoy yourself. It’s a super fun atmosphere.” Blair said. “I’ve got an awesome group of ladies.”
