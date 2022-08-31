Sydney Blackmon has been named the University of West Georgia Athlete of the Week for the opening week of the 2022-23 athletic year.
Blackmon is coming off of a solid weekend on the court for UWG volleyball following her performance in the UWG Volleyball opening weekend. The junior from Columbus earned the vote after leading the team with 61 digs in the Erskine Invitational.
Over the three games, she averaged 4.69 digs per set, ranking second in the Gulf South Conference.
Blackmon and the Volleyball team are back in action on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3 in the Concord Tournament in Athens, West Virginia, playing four games in two days.
The UWG Student-Athlete of the Week award is voted on by a committee made up of student athletes, head coaches, staff and supporters of UWG athletics. Next week, after men's cross country and football join the mix, there will be votes cast for Male and Female Student-Athletes of the Week and two separate winners will be selected.
