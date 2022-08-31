Sydney Blackmon

Volleyball standout Sydney Blackmon was named West Goergia's Player of the Week for the first week of the athletic season.

 Photo by Josh Cato

Sydney Blackmon has been named the University of West Georgia Athlete of the Week for the opening week of the 2022-23 athletic year.

Blackmon is coming off of a solid weekend on the court for UWG volleyball following her performance in the UWG Volleyball opening weekend. The junior from Columbus earned the vote after leading the team with 61 digs in the Erskine Invitational.

