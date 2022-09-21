WGTC Foundation raises $150K at "Black Tie and Boots"

The annual "Black Tie and Boots" fundraising gala sponsored annually to support the West Georgia Technical College Foundation raised more than $150K at the 2022 event held on Sept. 16 at the Callaway Conference Center in LaGrange.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Saturday night was a night of celebration.

The West Georgia Technical College Foundation celebrated the 20th annual Black Tie & Boots event on Saturday, with the event being held for the first time in the gala gathering's history, in LaGrange at the Callaway Conference Center.

