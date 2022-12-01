The message was simply, "show up."
The Black Law Student Society organization at the University of West Georgia invited and hosted Senator Raphael Warnock on the campus Thursday while on his campaign tour for the Senate runoff.
Black Law Student Society president and founder, Alexys Phenix, and vice president, Christopher Hinton, were able to host Senator Raphael Warnock in the Technology Learning Center on the UWG campus with the collaboration of his campaign team. The Society had student volunteers present directing students on which lecture hall the event would be located in and where they could sit.
There were approximately 100 attendees cheering Warnock on as he entered the lecture hall to speak to students about voting. According to Warnock, he has spent his last few days campaigning on college campuses, encouraging the student demographic to get out and vote and for them to hold their family and friends accountable for casting a vote as well.
“Obviously, I'm running for re-election, but I have to tell you that the campaign gives me an excuse just to come by and talk to students. I'm enjoying this. I love talking to young people," Warnock said.
"And there have been no great movements in our country without the voices of young people and at this moment. We need your voice," he added.
Phenix and Hinton expressed that their purpose of holding this event was to encourage those in the age range between 18-24 to get out and vote in the runoff election citing that the last day of early voting is Friday, Dec. 2 and Election Day is Dec. 6.
“Election Day is no time to stay home. If you've got friends, if you have family members, people you know, who have not voted during the early voting period, spend the weekend checking in. I'm telling you, it makes a huge difference. I believe in voting. I believe in democracy,” Warnock said.
Warnock related to students how he once was like them as a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta with dreams to just be on the campus that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. attended. He said that he relied on pell grants and scholarships to fund his education, just like many students do today.
Sen. Warnock stated that he pushed current President Joseph Biden to support the student debt relief, “for students who are Pell Grant eligible like I was when I was sitting in the places where you are now.”
Warnock said the message that he wanted to convey to students is that he is “committed to the work.”
“You either get Raphael Warnock, or Herschel Walker. A few votes, is a huge difference, so let the word go forth that we need you to show up," Warnock said.
"And I know that you are going to show up because most of you have already done it. So, I didn't come today so much to convince you to vote as much as I have come to convince you to convince your peers to show up,” Warnock said.
