You know I’m a drama queen, right? I can make a horrifying story out of a few threads of truth and have myself convinced that the sky is falling within moments. Like the time our dear poodle Biscuit had a brush with death.
Biscuit was a great dog. He was 14 and I’d had him for 12 years of those years. He was a mouser of the highest order, catching more mice and chipmunks than any cat I’ve ever had. He was a faithful watchdog, sounding the alarm at the first sign of an interloper. He was un-poodle-like in his temperament, roaming the farm like a coonhound, rolling in the first foul-smelling thing he found. A real dog’s dog. I couldn’t have asked for a better companion.
When he was about 12, he started getting fatty little knots on his skin and I tried to ignore them. Then I looked on the Internet, found a self-help-vet site, and diagnosed him with cancer. I was sad, but these things happen. He was an old dog, after all, and had lived a good life. So as long as he was in good spirits and not in any pain, I’d let him linger on.
So, I watched him for signs of deterioration- the skin tumors kept increasing and the hair on his body became thin and patchy. And he started to have accidents in the house- not his normal digestive patterns. But he continued to be chipper and happy, sleeping on a cushion in the sun, accompanying us for long walks in the woods, and riding shotgun when I went over to visit Mama and Pop. He had a good life.
Until the dreaded morning. When I woke, I could hear him in the next room, making groaning noises. I found him in his bed by the fire, but he wasn’t sleeping. He was highly agitated, chewing at his back leg. He ran from cushion to cushion, trying to get comfortable. All the while, he chewed at his leg, trying to rid himself of discomfort.
I had an old dog that died of cancer years ago…Grunt got an obstruction in his intestines and began to suffer so much that I had to have him put down. In the end, Grunt had chewed at his back legs. So, I was starting to think that Biscuit had a similar obstruction. The poodle was suffering so much that he couldn’t lie down to rest. I sat on the floor beside his bed and comforted him. He moaned in pain. I decided that it was probably time to take him for his final ride to the vet.
I called for an appointment.
I was crying when I left the house. I tried not to because I didn’t want the old dog to feel any stress from me. The vet’s office was close by, but I didn’t go there at first. I couldn’t bear to. I had to take Biscuit for one last ride. I had him tucked into my coat and I could feel his warmth and his little heart beating fast. But the clock read 11:00. Time to take care of business. I pulled into the parking lot and gently carried him in.
I told the girl at the desk what I thought was wrong. Weird digestive problems, cancer tumors increasing, and pain in his back end that he was trying to ease by chewing on his leg. She regarded me with sad eyes and told me that the vet would see us in a few minutes. While we waited, Biscuit stayed hidden beneath my coat.
I’d dried up the tear factory by the time they called us back to see the doctor. My course was certain. I was resolved. Biscuit had been too faithful a dog to let him suffer at the end of his life. I was going to ask her to put him down.
The vet listened calmly as I went through my observations. The digestive problems…the cancer spots…the pain in his backside….all the while, she examined him carefully, probing his stomach.
“I’m not feeling anything here.” She said, “There doesn’t seem to be anything weird going on…no obstructions. It all feels normal.” I was surprised. “Well, what about the cancer spots?” She looked at them carefully… “I wouldn’t know without definitive testing, but they look like warts to me. Just old-dog warts.”
“Well, what about the digestive problems?” She checked. Hookworms. Gave him some medicine and called it good. “And the terrible pain in his backside?” She examined his foot. “Ah. Here’s the culprit.” She used tweezers and pulled out a cockle-bur.
I was speechless. “So, he’s not in mortal peril?” She answered with a smile. “No. Just a little wormy. He should be good for another year.”
So, the good news was…Biscuit wasn’t dying. And the bad news…well, there wasn’t any. Biscuit resumed his place by the fire.
