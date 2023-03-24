You know I’m a drama queen, right? I can make a horrifying story out of a few threads of truth and have myself convinced that the sky is falling within moments. Like the time our dear poodle Biscuit had a brush with death.

Biscuit was a great dog. He was 14 and I’d had him for 12 years of those years. He was a mouser of the highest order, catching more mice and chipmunks than any cat I’ve ever had. He was a faithful watchdog, sounding the alarm at the first sign of an interloper. He was un-poodle-like in his temperament, roaming the farm like a coonhound, rolling in the first foul-smelling thing he found. A real dog’s dog. I couldn’t have asked for a better companion.

