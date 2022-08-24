I was conflicted yesterday about what to do. One of our daughters-in-love is great with child, lives about an hour away, and it was her birthday. Our son-in-love, who lives thirty minutes in the other direction, shares the same birthday. His wife, our daughter, is great with child as well. There were lots of pregnancy hormones in the ozone layers, so I just invited everybody over for chili and a potato bar. Birthday politics can be complicated in a big family but after all the mess and mayhem was over, and I was laying exhausted in bed, I thought about how sweet it is to have such precious people in my life.

The grandchildren are getting to an age where most of them now spill out to the yard and play like there's no tomorrow. They run in and out, sweaty and happy. I get hugs coming and going, but they're really here for the cousin love. The adults can even — mostly — eat in peace now. It's amazing.

