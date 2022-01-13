Olivia Inez Derveloy
Deanna Blair and Aaron Derveloy announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Inez Derveloy, on December 12, 2021. Grandparents are Keith and Jade Blair, and Craig and Gail Derveloy.
Za’Kiyah Melanie Dior Terry
Corsha Lay announces the birth of a daughter, Za’Kiyah Melanie Dior Terry, on December 13, 2021. Grandparent is Corsha Mashae Lay.
Sterling Aton Morrison
Brittany Wynn and Jimmy Morrison announce the birth of a son, Sterling Aton Morrison, on December 6, 2021. Grandparents are William and Ashley Wynn, and Michelle and Joseph Morrison.
William Hugh Duncan III
Carla Duncan and Bill Duncan announce the birth of a son, William Hugh Duncan III, on December 14, 2021. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Sonny Maner, and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Duncan, along with Ms. Carolyn Coiner.
Isaiah James Mcwhorter
Kendra Nedow and Timothy James Mcwhorter Jr. announce the birth of a son, Isaiah James McWhorter, on December 2, 2021. Grandparents are Timothy Mcwhorter Sr. and Kathryn Mcwhorter.
Jason Monteo Samuel Johnson
Mallory Horn and Jordan Johnson announce the birth of a son, Jason Monteo Samuel Johnson, on December 3, 2021. Grandparents are Pam Horn, Carey Moody, Melissia Morales, and David Jackson.
Saylor Marie Hughes
Sydney Grant and Kyle Hughes announce the birth of a daughter, Saylor Marie Hughes, on December 3, 2021. Grandparents are Andi and Shannon Grant, and Kim and Steve Hughes.
Richard James Kerry
Jessica Kerry and Kenneth Kerry announce the birth of a son, Richard James Kerry, on December 6, 2021. Grandparents are Ken and Faith Kerry, Brant and Marie Chandler, and Jackie Sweat.
Sawyer Spence
Shleby Spence and Tyler Spence announce the birth of a son, Sawyer Spence, on December 14, 2021. Grandparents are Paul and Lisa Spence, and Kelly and Susan Manzella.
Autumn Spence
Shelby Spence and Tyler Spence also announce the birth of a daughter, Autumn Spence, on December 14, 2021. Grandparents are Paul and Lisa Spence, and Kelly and Susan Manzella.
Kains Adseyn Daniel-Gibson
Holly Marie Daniel-Gibson and Nicholas Caleb Daniel-Gibson announce the birth of a son, Kains Adseyn Daniel-Gibson, on December 10, 2021. Grandparents are Charlotte and Patrick Gibson, Pamela Daniel, and Tiffany McElroy.
Parker Puckett
Katlyn Tolbert and James Cody Puckett announce the birth of a son, Parker Puckett, on December 15, 2021. Grandparents are Lisa Tolbert and Wayne Tolbert.
Barrett Wall Burns
Kelli Wall Burns and Tyler Winchester Burns announce the birth of a son, Barrett Wall Burns, on December 15, 2021. Grandparents are Dana and Carol Wall, and Mitchell and Lee Burns.
Whitley Anne Cooke
Brandy Cook and Jonathan Cook announce the birth of a daughter, Whitney Anne Cook, on December 15, 2021. Grandparents are Steve and Angie Rogers, Terry and Rhonda Smith, and Michael Cook.
Aiden Jasper Holloway
Lauren Nicole Holloway and Jonathan R. Holloway announce the birth of a son, Aiden Jasper Holloway, on December 15, 2021. Grandparents are Angela and David Griffin, Rose Holden, and David Blair.
Elijah Scott Lester
Jennifer Lester and Roger Scott Lester Jr. announce the birth of a son, Elijah Scott Lester, on December 15, 2021. Grandparents are Rebecca Lester and Roger Scott Lester Sr., and Pamela Arp and Allen Arp.
Athena Lucia Faye Hotmire
Brianna Hotmire and Matthew Hotmire announce the birth of a daughter, Athena Lucia Faye Hotmire, on December 15, 2021. Grandparents are Teresa Hotmire and Matthew Y. Hotmire.
Brooks Allen Mayben
Savanna Ulman Mayben and Joshua Michael Mayben announce the birth of a son, Brooks Allen Mayben, on December 16, 2021. Grandparents are Jeff and Alysia Ullman, Sherry Siegel, and Laurie and Mike Mayben.
Kai Coleman
Megan Fleming and Curtis Coleman announce the birth of a son, Kai Coleman, on December 17, 2021. Grandparents are Tony Coleman, Tina Self, Corey Self, Scott Fleming, and Barbie Batchelor.
Riley Carter King
Mary Chastane Huckeba and William Charles King announce the birth of a daughter, Riley Carter King, on December 18, 2021. Grandparents are Lisa Allen Baker and Danny Baker, and Jimmy King.
Halynn Journey Michell Ann Huff
Amber Huff announces the birth of a daughter, Halynn Journey Michell Ann Huff, on December 19, 2021. Grandparents are Deborah Huff, Charles and Rebecca Huff, and great grandmother is Lynn Huff.
Noelle Renee Smith / Noah Reed Smith
Andrea Smith and Donald Smith announce the birth of a daughter, Noelle Renee Smith, and a son, Noah Reed Smith, on December 20, 2021.
Beau James Ivey Jr.
Alexis Gentry and Beau Ivey announce the birth of a son, Beau James Ivey Jr., on December 22, 2021. Grandparents are Sarah and Jason Gentry, and Eric and Shelby Ivey.
Keiji Saito
Carly Saito and Ryuji Saito announce the birth of a son, Keiji Saito, on December 22, 2021. Grandparents are Ellen Francis, and Junko and Sadayoshi Saito.
Britton Lane Loveless
Jessica Rae Yarbrough Loveless and Hayden Lane Lovess announce the birth of a son, Britton Lane Loveless, on December 22, 2021. Grandparents are Chuck and Kelly Yarbrough, and Deion and Christie Loveless.
Kelani Grace Laney Davis
Emily Davis announces the birth of a daughter, Kelani Grace Laney Davis, on December 22, 2021. Grandparents are Jeanna and Charlie Conner, and Jason and Cassandra Davis.
Waylon David Lane
Ciera Diane Lane and Sawyer Timothy Lane announce the birth of a son, Waylon David Lane, on December 20, 2021. Grandparents are Jamey and Tina Lewis, and Tim and Tamara Lane.
Evelyn Grace Hand
Amber Bolt announces the birth of a daughter, Evelyn Grace Hand, on December 23, 2021. Grandparents are Vickie and Jerry Barrett.
Zoe Rae Brock
Ashley Driver Brock and Joshua Steven Brock announce the birth of a daughter, Zoe Rae Brock, on December 27, 2021. Grandparents are Michael and Kathy Driver, and Greg and Becky Brock.
Ivy Allyn Uglum
Madison Raney and James Uglum III announce the birth of a daughter, Ivy Allen Uglum, on December 28, 2021. Grandparents are Greg and Rachael Raney, and Jim Uglum and Lisa Quick.
Oliver Grady Summerville
Megan Renea Summerville and Micky Earle Summerville Jr. announce the birth of a son, Oliver Grady Summerville, on December 29, 2021. Grandparents are Micky and Tina Summerville, and Jamison and Tara Sailors.
Mayven Ann Smith
Brianna Snyder and Christian Smith announce the birth of a daughter, Mayven Ann Smith, on December 30, 2021. Grandparents are Penny and Mac Gann, and Jason Smith.
Kaylani Ondina Escobar
Kati Anne Escobar Claros and Leman Joel Escobar Claros announce the birth of a daughter, Kaylani Ondina Escobar, on January 2, 2022. Grandparents are Lon Ronald West and Santos Escobar.
Timothy Braden Leon Lane
Joanna Leigh Lane announces the birth of a son, Timothy Braden Leon Lane, on January 2 , 2022. Grandparents are Timothy and Stephanie Lane.
Justice Amore Bailey
Amanda Barker and Preston Lewis Bailey Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Justice Amore Bailey, on January 2, 2022.
Jayceon Akeem Bailey
Amanda Barker and Preston Lewis Bailey Jr. also announce the birth of a son, Jayceon Akeem Bailey, on January 2, 2022.
Ronan William Beaumont
Adreana Beaumont and James Beaumont announce the birth of a son, Ronan William Beaumont, on January 4, 2022. Grandparents are Glenn and Cathy Beaumont, Jimmy and Debbie Rickett, and Stacy Robinson.
Finlee Hope Cook
Ashlee Cook and Dylan Cook announce the birth of a daughter, Finlee Hope Cook, on January 4, 2022. Grandparents are Jeff and Chastity Barron, and Robin and Greg Cook.
Blakeleigh Rae Black
Ashleigh Asby and Daniel Black announce the birth of a daughter, Blakeleigh Rae Black, on January 5, 2022. Grandparents are Kenneth and Kari Black, Paul and Lindsey Asby, and Todd and Chrissy Barfield.
Eason Brooks Howard
Savannah McCullough and Noah Howard announce the birth of a son, Eason Brooks Howard, on January 8, 2022. Grandparents are Greg and Dottie Howard, and Rickey McCullough and Amanda McChargue. Great grandparents are Julia Eason and Charlie McCullough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.