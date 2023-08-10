BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS
Ivy Rayne Williamson
Missy Armstrong and Patrick Williamson announce the birth of a daughter, Ivy Rayne Williamson, on July 5, 2023. Grandparents are Sammy and Beverly Brown and Melanie Varnadoe.
Alayna Rayne Bridgett
Garvin and Joseph Veach announce the birth of a daughter, Alayna Rayne, on July 3, 2023.
Stella Ann Dewberry
Kimberly Dewberry and Schuylar Dewberry announce the birth of a daughter, Stella Ann Dewberry, on July 7, 2023.
Saylem Raye Actaboski
Jamie Actaboski and Solomon David Actaboski announce the birth of a daughter, Saylem Raye Actaboski, on July 8, 2023.
Patience Davis
Erin Mendieta Zuniga and Christopher Davis Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Patience Davis, on July 10, 2023. Grandparents are Terri and Angel Mendieta Zunga and Danielle and Willie Drummond.
Xzavion Dashon
Quanisha Barker announces the birth of a son, Xzavion Dashon, on July 10, 2023. Grandparents are Melissa Barker and Dexter Barker.
Carson Grace Mcclain
Kennedy Rosenfeld and Mason Mcclain announce the birth of a daughter, Carson Grace Mcclain, on July 10, 2023. Grandparents are Cory and Jennifer Shelton, Kristen and Travis Dalton and Corey Rosenfeld.
Lily Mary Suzanne Morrison
Brittany Fox-Morrison and Michael Morrison announce the birth of a daughter, Lily Mary Suzanne Morrison, on July 10, 2023. Grandparents are Mike Morrison, Elaine Morrison, Suzanne and Paul Stone and Mary and Ron Fox.
Michael Alexander Mcewen Jr.
Jakai Mcewen and Michael Mcewen announce the birth of a son, Michael Alexander Mcewen Jr., on July 12, 2023. Grandparents are Jeffery and Jackie Nolan, Michelle Mcclain and David Mcewen.
Ahlayia Re’Nae Johnson
Zaria Ackey and Myion Johnson announce the birth of a daughter, Ahlayia Re’Nae Johnson, on July 13, 2023. Grandparent is Brandy and Harry Riggins.
Grant Jennings Roer
Brittney Roer and Gattin Roer announce the birth of a son, Grant Jennings Roer, on July 11, 2023. Grandparents are Lisa and Johnny Roer and Robert “Buddy” Bailey.
Jett Kilgore
Kelley Granade and William Kilgore announce the birth of a son, Jett Kilgore, on July 11, 2023. Grandparents are Ken Granade, Trish Granade, Sandra Kilgore and Tim Kilgore.
Candler Louise Bridges
Gailey Bridges and Noah Bridges announce the birth of a daughter, Candler Louise Bridges, on July 14, 2023.
Riker Colombo
Jessica Colombo and Nicholas Colombo announce the birth of a son, Riker Colombo, on July 17, 2023. Grandparents are Donald Carter and Terry Colombo.
Aiden Christopher Hughes
Pamela Chosewood and Allen Hughes announce the birth of a son, Aiden Christopher Hughes, on July 17, 2023. Grandparents are Deborah and David Hughes and Virginia Elder.
Evelyn Cisneros
Amber Cisneros and Alex Cisneros announce the birth of a daughter, Evelyn Cisneros, on July 18, 2023.
Beckham Ezra Bell
Carolyn Bell and Blake Bell announce the birth of a son, Beckham Ezra Bell, on July 18, 2023. Grandparents are Kathy and Randy Bell and Brad and Rhonda Horton.
Miley Kate Browning
Faith Browning and Matthew Browning announce the birth of a daughter, Miley Kate Browning, on July 17, 2023. Grandparents are Bebo and Susan Folds, Matt and Suzanne Young and Mitchell Browning.
Donovan Alphonse Dale
Melinda Dale and Zack A. Dale announce the birth of a son, Donovan Alphonse Dale, on July 19, 2023. Grandparents are Robert and Theresa Levey, Linda Smith and Terry Dale.
Sophia Nicole Davidson
Brittney Robinson Davidson and Quynton Davidson announce the birth of a daughter, Sophia Nicole Davidson, on July 19, 2023. Grandparents are Pamela Duke Robinson and Chandra Davidson.
Bennett Wayne Maxwell
April Pitts and Corey Maxwell announce the birth of a son, Bennett Wayne Maxwell, on July 17, 2023. Grandparents are Delores Wilson, Billy Pitts, Hollie Willoughby and James Maxwell.
Willow Irene Mooney
Maron Chitwood and Noah Mooney announce the birth of a daughter, Willow Irene Mooney, on July 20, 2023. Grandparents are Sandra Owens, Molly Mooney, Eric Mooney, James Chitwood and Kimberly Chitwood.
Emily Aaliyah Ward
Napia T. Ward and Christopher A. Ward announce the birth of a daughter, Emily Aaliyah Ward, on July 21, 2023.
Sloane Nichols
Dakota Brown and Thor Nichols announce the birth of a daughter, Sloane Nichols, on July 23, 2023. Grandparent is Michelle O’Dell.
Lenyx Trae Mayfield
Rachel Marie Stewart and Danny Trae Mayfield announce the birth of a son, Lenyx Trae Mayfield, on July 24, 2023. Grandparents are Marlilyn Mayfield, Eddie Stewart and Royanne Rollins.
Olivia Christine Dealessandro
Sara Dealessandro and Salvatore Dealessandro announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Christine Dealessandro, on July 24, 2023. Grandparents are Sal and Christine Dealessandro and Tony Barakat.
Sanderson Owen Duncan
Carla (Maner) Duncan and Bill Duncan announce the birth of a son, Sanderson Owen Duncan, on July 25, 2023. Grandparent is Sunny and Danna Manor.
Ledger Scott Mitchell
Stephanie Mitchell and Cameron Mitchell announce the birth of a son, Ledger Scott Mitchell, on July 25, 2023. Grandparents are Claudia Villanneva, Jose Venus, Jose Valevia, Esperanza Zuniga and Scott Mitchell and Shelly Mitchell.
Grayson Matthew Kinna
Darrian Mote Kinna and Garrett Mitchell Kinna announce the birth of a son, Grayson Matthew Kinna, on July 25, 2023. Grandparents are Todd Mote, Salinda Mote, Gary Kinna and Lori Kinna.
Chancellor Jerome Holloway
Ivy Holloway and Ryan Holloway announce the birth of a son, Chancellor Jerome Holloway, on July 26, 2023. Grandparents are Amanda and Timmy Holloway, Lisa Bladdock and Jesse and Laurie Hambrick.
Levi Beau Alan Lambert
Karissa Lambert announces the birth of a son, Levi Beau Alan Lambert, on July 26, 2023. Grandparent is Mistee and Michael Lambert.
Sahana Kc
Kabita Malla and Ananda Singh Kc announce the birth of a daughter, Sahana Kc, on July 28, 2023.
Rileigh June Harcrow
Meghan Harcrow and Johnny Harcrow announce the birth of a daughter, Rileigh June Harcrow, on July 28, 2023. Grandparents are June Brand and Rhey Mann, Riley Harcrow and Eileen Harcrow and Debra Decourcey.
Dallas Wade Johnson
Peyton Frady and William Johnson announce the birth of a son, Dallas Wade Johnson, on August 3, 2023. Grandparents are Chris Frady, Ashely Wade, Lisa Freeman and Butch Freeman.
Swayze Maeve
Kirstin Robison and Sam Robison announce the birth of a daughter, Swayze Maeve, on July 4, 2023. Grandparents are Corey and Beverly Webb, Connie Cook and Robby Robison.
