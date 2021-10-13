Everett Coleson Lee Daniels
Caitlyn Daniels announce the birth of a daughter, Everett Coleson Lee Daniels, on Aug. 4, 2021. Grandparents are Sonya Philbrick and Russell Philbrick.
Cooper LaDell Shepherd
Nikki Day Shepherd and Jeremy Shepherd announce the birth of a son, Cooper LaDell Shepherd, on Aug. 12, 2021. Grandparents are Lisa Day, Doug Day, Vickie Shepherd, and Jerry Shepherd.
Byron Montrial Calhoun Jr.
Janet Robinson and Byron Calhoun announce the birth of a son, Byron Montrial Calhoun Jr., on Aug. 15, 2021. Grandparents are Willie Daniel and Denise Daniel.
Crosley Tate Patterson
Ashley Jones and Blaine Patterson announce the birth of a daughter, Crosley Tate Patterson, on Aug. 17, 2021. Grandparents are Tim Jones, Amy Jones, Christina Patterson, and Brad Patterson.
Braleigh Lynn Norris
Hailey Chastain and Bradley announce the birth of a daughter, Braleigh Lynn Norris, on Aug. 22, 2021. Grandparents are Lynn Jacobs, Tony Jacobs, and Misty Norris.
Huntlee Asher Charleston Webb
Calista Walters and Charles Webb announce the birth of a son, Huntlee Asher Charleston Webb, on Aug. 21, 2021. Grandparents are Tony Walters, Desiree Walters, Charles Webb, and Candace Webb.
Brenleigh Faye Strickland
Destiny Strickland and Jessie Vaughan announce the birth of a daughter, Brenleigh Faye Strickland, on Aug. 31, 2021. Grandparents are Christine Pollard, Kevin Thompson, Rebecca Vaughan, and Ronald Vaughan.
Emmaline Rose Crowder
Heather Crowder announce the birth of Emmaline Rose Crowder, on Aug. 31, 2021. Grandparents are Shelia Crowder, DeWayne Crowder Sr., Michelle Hegwood, John Hegwood, and Randy Wheeler.
Brantley Ryan Pickelsimer
Rainey Barger and Brent Pickelsimer announce the birth of a son, Brantley Ryan Pickelsimer, on Sept. 21, 2021. Grandparents are Trudy Hyatt and Lorrie Barger.
Anthony Erwin Schieman Jr.
Allison Schieman and Anthony Schieman announce the birth of a son, Anthony Erwin Schieman Jr., on Sept. 21, 2021. Grandparents are David Fry, Deanna Fry, Kim Loggins, and Jon Michael.
Caroline Roux Sims
Kalin Sims and Christopher Sims announce the birth of a daughter, Caroline Roux Sims, on Sept. 21, 2021. Grandparents are Jack Graves, Melissa Graves, Randy Smith, Christy Smith, Matt Sims, and Patty Sims.
Jacob Collin Stewart Jr.
Savannah Lewis Stewart and Jacob Collin Stewart announce the birth of a son, Jacob Collin Stewart Jr., on Sept. 21, 2021. Grandparents are Brooks Lewis, Jolee Lewis, Ryan Stewart, and Teresa Stewart.
Annie Elizabeth Hayden
Kristie Brown Hayden and Conrad Hayden announce the birth of a daughter, Annie Elizabeth Hayden, on Sept. 21, 2021. Grandparents are Wayne Brown, Brenda Brown, Rick Hayden, Terri Hayden, and Lisa Love.
Kelley Remington Dalrymple
Felicia Ayers and Jonathan Dalrymple announce the birth of a daughter, Kelley Remington Dalrymple, on Sept. 23, 2021.
Genevieve Harper Kiser
Taylor Kiser and Nathaniel Kiser announce the birth of a daughter, Genevieve Harper Kiser, on Sept. 24, 2021. Grandparents are Tiana Moore, Jeff Moore, and Kelly Rodriguez.
Sawyer Brooke Hitchcock
Amelia Hitchcock and Patrick Hitchcock announce the birth of a daughter, Sawyer Brooke Hitchcock, on Sept. 25, 2021. Grandparents are Mike Hitchcock, Alan Hughes, Tina Hughes, Angela DeVaughn, and Tim DeVaughn.
Avereigh Shae Atkins
Anslee Hicks and Justin Atkins announce the birth of a daughter, Avereigh Shae Atkins, on Sept. 24, 2021. Grandparents are Joey Hicks, Sheila Hicks, Rex Atkins, and Gina Atkins.
Eden Lynn Cubitt
Brittany Cubitt and Nic Cubitt announce the birth of a daughter, Eden Lynn Cubitt, on Sept. 25, 2021. Grandparents are Shawn Cubitt, Candy Bellinger, Dave Bellinger, Meg Mikels, and Ken Mikels.
Cohen Jace Womack
Chelsi Womack and Craig Womack announce the birth of a son, Cohen Jace Womack, son Sept. 27, 2021.
Anthony Colton Corpening
Virginia Corpening and Dwayne Corpening announce the birth of a son, Anthony Colton Corpening, on Sept. 27, 2021. Grandparents are Kelly Corpening, Dan Donaldson, Amanda Bowles, and Richard Bowles.
Avery Emerson Little
Kelsi Little and Dustin Little announce the birth of a daughter, Avery Emerson Little, on Sept. 29, 2021. Grandparents are Danny Little, Karen Little, and Stacey Dollar.
Oaklynn Grace Holloway
Courtney Holloway announce the birth of a daughter, Oaklynn Grace Holloway, on Sept. 27, 2021.
Nairobi Alexandra Leon Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Amaya and Jonathan Daily Leon Valle announce the birth of a daughter, Nairobi Alexandra Leon Loopez, on Sept. 28, 2021. Grandparents are Santos Lopez and Yuliana Lopez.
Kylie Danielle Love
Danielle Noles announce the birth of a daughter, Kylie Danielle Love, on Sept. 30, 2021. Grandparents are Melanie Carter, TJ Carter, Casey Hamrick, Brooke Hamrick, Cheryl Love, and George Edward Love Jr.
Brantley John Guthrie
Danielle Nicole Burgess and Riley Guthrie announce the birth of a son, Brantley John Guthrie, on Sept. 30, 2021. Grandparents are Trish Guthrie, Ruth Guthrie, Amy Whitmore, and John Whitmore.
Astin Azrael Rivera
Elexus Spradun and Esteban Rivera announce the birth of a son, Astin Azrael Rivera, on Oct. 1, 2021. Grandparents are Matt Spradun and Carroll Montouth.
Johnnie Oliver Brown
Britnie Brown and Jeffrey Brown announce the birth of a son, Johnnie Oliver Brown, on Oct. 1, 2021. Grandparents are Scott Gray, Wendy Gray, Jeff Brown, and Karen Brown.
Kaylee Evelyn Ferguson
Jessic Sampson and Lance Ferguson announce the birth of a daughter, Kaylee Evelyn Ferguson, on Oct. 2, 2021.
Royalty Amara Farmer
Audrey Harper and Decha Farmer announce the birth of a daughter, Royalty Amara Farmer, on Oct. 4, 2021. Grandparents are Patricia Parr, Joedy Harper, Denise Daniel, and Charles Farmer.
Harper Shadinger
Marissa Shadinger and Brad Shadinger announce the birth of a daughter, Harper Shadinger, on Oct. 4, 2021. Grandparents are Michael Hitchcock, Lenetta Shadinger, and Tim Shadinger.
Charlie Ray McMahan
CJ McMahan and Wesley McMahan announce the birth of a daughter, Charlie Ray McMahan, on Oct. 4, 2021. Grandparents are Casey Pierce, Glenn Pierce, Robin McMahan, and Tony McMahan.
Weslyn Emaleigh Sue Lane
Shannon Bartlett and Nickolas Lane announce the birth of a daughter, Weslyn Emaleigh Sue Lane, on Oct. 5, 2021.
Waylon Betts
Jordan Salls and Christian Betts announce the birth of a son, Waylon Betts, on Oct. 5, 2021.
Charlie Beebe
Ashley Nieces and Justin Beebe announce the birth of a son, Charlie Beebe, on Oct. 6, 2021.
