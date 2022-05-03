Zariyah Faye-Leann Daniel
Ashley Blair and Ammad Daniel announce the birth of a daughter, Zariyah Faye-Leann Daniel, on March 27, 2022. Grandparents are Shenna and Shannon Blair, and Alice and Kieth Powell.
Marceline Dovie Smith
Keri Lynn Allen and Raymond Damiond Smith announce the birth of a daughter, Marceline Dovie Smith, on March 28, 2022. Grandparents are Barry and Patricia Nance, and Ramond and Jill Smith.
Dwante Trayden Lewis Jr.
Chardonnay Traylor and Dwante Lewis announce the birth of a son, Dwante Trayden Lewis, Jr., on March 28, 2022. Grandparents are Felton and Takeelah Traylor.
Easton Lee Young
Stacy Rakestraw and Joseph Lee Young Jr. announce the birth of a son, Easton Lee Young, on March 30, 2022. Grandparents are Sandi McKinzey, Kelli Young, Mark Thomas, and Joe Young.
Ayla Moon Legree
Jasmine Gamble and Jordan Legree announce the birth of a daughter, Ayla Moon Legree, on March 14, 2022.
Cole Benett Jones-Johnson
Destinee Jones and Spencer Johnson announce the birth of a son, Cole Benett Jones-Johnson, on March 31, 2022. Grandparents are Sabrina, John, Kevin, and LeAnn.
Carter Lily Sloan
Savannah Barnes and Steven Sloan announce the birth of a daughter, Carter Lily Sloan, on April 1, 2022. Grandparents are Pamela Dembowski, Jeremy and Linda Barnes, and James and Terri Sloan.
Maverick Lee Collins
Tierra Jaide Bell and Joshua Lee Collins announce the birth of a son, Maverick Lee Collins, on April 3, 2022. Grandparents are Melissa Collins, and Crystal Haney.
Aiden Bryan Murphy
Morgan Murphy and Bryan Murphy announce the birth of a son, Aiden Bryan Murphy, on April 3, 2022.
A’Dai Jerrod Johnson
Whitney Johnson and Devin Johnson announce the birth of a son, A’Dai Jerrod Johnson, on April 5, 2022. Grandparents are Susan Daniel, Kenneth McDaniel, Lashaun Lowe, and Reggie Johnson.
Rhaelee Tayte Shelnutt
Kacey Bearden and Jeffery Shelnutt announce the birth of a daughter, Rhaelee Tayle Shelnutt, on April 4, 2022.
Kolt Valeriano Waldrop
Breana Gonzalez and Kooper D. Waldrop announce the birth of a son, Kolt Valeriano Waldrop, on April 5, 2022. Grandparents are Shawna and Valeriano Gonzalez, and Krystal and Ben Waldrop.
Everley Clair Schoeppe
Tiffany Messer Schoeppe and Melvin Rolando Schoeppe announce the birth of a daughter, Everley Clair Schoeppe, on April 4, 2022. Grandparents are James Messer and Kimberly Nantz Messer, and Michelle Schoeppe and Matthew Schoeppe.
Lucy Mae Ressler
Katie Ressler and Jonathan Ressler announce the birth of a daughter, Lucy Mae Ressler, on April 6, 2022. Grandparents are Barry and Cindy Holman.
