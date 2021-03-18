Carson Joseph Bailey
Ashley Bailey and Dylan Bailey of Bremen announce the birth of a son, Carson Joseph Bailey, on Jan. 20. 2021. Grandparents are Mark and Tracy Burson, Jennifer Bailey and Chris and Lora Bailey.
Jude Emmett Poole
Angel Yulonda Poole of Villa Rica announces the birth of a son, Jude Emmett Poole, on Jan. 18, 2021.
Yamil Flores Turcios
Yanira L. Turcios Jimenez and Gabriel Flores of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Yamil Flores Turcios, on Jan. 24, 2021.
Zoey Alivia Woods
Sachiko Woods and Rodney Woods of Villa Rica announce the birth of a daughter, Zoey Alivia Woods, on Jan. 25, 2021. Grandparents are Melvin and Linola Woods and Kenneth and Kim Reid Sr.
Sir’Reni Karter Amiir Parham
Tykeria Parham of Carrollton announces the birth of a son, Sir’Reni Karter Amiir Parham, on Jan. 25, 2021. Grandparent is Cotheia Parham.
Jaziel Jahir Garcia
Belkiss Figueroa Curaz and Ronald Garcia Delcid of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Jaziel Jahir Garcia, on Jan. 27, 2021. Grandparent is Isarel Delcio Amaya.
Liam Nash Brown
Kesah S. Brown and Trinity L. Brown of Bowdon announce the birth of a son, Liam Nash Brown, on Jan. 27, 2021. Grandparents are Tim and Sharon Brown, Dale Wimpey and Mary Walker.
Waylon Robert Runion
Erica Runion and Ryan Runion of Bremen announce the birth of a son, Waylon Robert Runion, on Jan. 28, 2021. Grandparents are Glen Runion, Rhonda Ashmore, Barry Bradley and Cecelia Bradley.
Paxton Daniel Angle
Delara Lee Angle and John Anthony Angle of Tallapoosa announce the birth of a son, Paxton Daniel Angle, on Jan. 30, 2021. Grandparents are Bill and LeAnne Johnston, Sheila and Terry Cowen and Johnny and Shasta Angle.
Dean Everett Robillard
Meagan Robillard and Scott Robillard of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Dean Everett Robillard, on Jan. 26, 2021. Grandparents are Susan Campbell, Steven Seidl and John Robillard.
Cheyenne Eileen Sanders
Meghan Danielle Sanders and Gabriel Sanders of Bowdon announce the birth of a daughter, Cheyenne Eileen Sanders, on Jan. 28, 2021.
Julius Zedidiah Thackery Beabout
Natasha Rocheal Beabout and Travis William Beabout of Temple announce the birth of a son, Julius Zedidiah Thackery Beabout, on Jan. 27, 2021. Grandparents are Timothy Beabout and Fran Haymen.
Tribella Ann Meadows
Dakota Danielle Meadows and Taylor Ryan Meadows of Waco announce the birth of a daughter, Tribella Ann Meadows, on Jan. 27, 2021. Grandparents are Tonya Miller and James Vanzandt.
Axel Gunner Lee Haney
Heather Haney and Brandon Haney announce the birth of a son, Axel Gunner Lee Haney, on Feb. 1, 2021. Grandparents are Doris Liner, Sue Hunt, Jennifer Blue and Timothy Blue.
Emma Marie Hope Nichols
Taylor Schwab and Dakota Nichols of Bremen announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Marie Hope Nichols, on Feb. 4, 2021.
River Chad Crews
Whitney Crews and Victor Crews of Buchanan announce the birth of a son, River Chad Crews, on Feb. 4, 2021. Grandparents are Chuck and Tammy Thompson, Chad Crews and April O’Neal.
Jazlynn Dior Bailey
Amanda Barker and Preston L. Bailey Jr. of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Jazlynn Dior Bailey, on Feb. 5, 2021. Grandparents are Lindsey Vaughn, Shirley Bailey, Bobby Barker and Tracy Barker.
Billie Ruth Gore
Jasmine Gore and Jeremy Gore of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Billie Ruth Gore, on Feb. 5, 2021. Grandparents are Tim and Judy Posey and Connie Gore.
Camp Nabil Nasser
Jennifer Nasser and Anthony Nasser of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Camp Nabil Nasser, on Feb. 6, 2021. Grandparents are Cindy Davison and Michael and Susie Nasser.
