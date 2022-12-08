Madilyn Reese Mayo
Christi Mayo and Ryan Mayo announce the birth of a daughter, Madilyn Reese Mayo, on November 2, 2022. Grandparents are Chris and Jan Carden, and Tonya Mayo.
Scout Lewis
Ashley Lewis and Jacob Lewis announce the birth of a daughter, Scout Lewis, on November 2, 2022. Grandparents are Greg and Dana Lovvorn, and Jamey and Tina Lewis.
Conrad Clay Henderson
Anna Henderson and Josh Henderson announce the birth of a son, Conrad Clay Henderson, on November 2, 2022. Grandparents are Greg and Gay Burge, and Frank and Laura Henderson.
Ezekiel Christopher Ross
Amber Clausen and Nic Clausen announce the birth of a son, Ezekiel Christopher Ross, on November 3, 2022. Grandparents are Jerry and Arlene Clausen, Jessie Cantrell, and Wayne Hawkins.
Lawson Lee Gilley
Cardine Gilley and Lee Gilley announce the birth of a son, Lawson Lee Gilley, on November 4, 2022. Grandparents are Stacey and John Sewell, and Cheri Sewell.
Brexton Kingsley Blankenship
Sarah Sorrells and Joshua Blankenship announce the birth of a son, Brexton Kingsley Blankenship, on November 5, 2022. Grandparents are Sharon Githens, Samuel Crawford, and Tina and Vann Blankenship.
Desmond Smith
Quanissa Smith and announce the birth of a son, Desmond Smith, on November 9, 2022. Grandparent is Tracy Barker.
Raven Ann Galaxy
Chantal Niehas and announce the birth of a daughter, Raven Ann Galaxy, on November 9, 2022. Grandparent is Mary Ann Clark.
Augustus Sullivan
Cassie Davis and Jason Sullivan announce the birth of a son, Augustus Sullivan, on November 10, 2022. Grandparents are Gary and Melissa Davis, and Ricky and Melissa Bailey.
Carter Brooke Williams
Sydey Williams and Rhett Williams announce the birth of a daughter, Carter Brooke Williams, on November 9, 2022. Grandparents are Hovis and Usa Williams, Joe and Julie Heide, and Ronnie and Thomasina Brazil.
Nashea Rose Amara Boleman
Layla Boleman and Matthew Boleman announce the birth of a daughter, Nashea Rose Amara Boleman, on November 10, 2022. Grandparents are Candy Bonds, and Jill Boleman.
Silas Avery Ransom
Thalia Gomalez and Anthony Ransom announce the birth of a son, Silas Avery Ransom, on November 12, 2022. Grandparent is Stephanie.
Alexis Jade Williams
Samantha Williams and Joshua Williams announce the birth of a daughter, Alexis Jade Williams, on November 12, 2022. Grandparents are Jesse and Amy Williams, and Jud and Lovalynn Hardy.
Kingston Juston James Whitlock
Madelin Owen and Brandon Whitlock announce the birth of a son, Kingston Juston James Whitlock, on November 10, 2022.
Weston Long
Lindsey Long and Wesley Long announce the birth of a son, Weston Long, on November 17, 2022.
Stefan C. Moreno
Brenda Robleto and Reinier Moreno announce the birth of a son, Stefan C. Moreno, on November 20, 2022. Grandparents are Sonia Robleto and Liumila Hernandez.
Heath Sebastian Green
Racheal Green and announce the birth of a son, Heath Sebastian Green, on November 18, 2022. Grandparent is Renea Dean.
Layla Elizabeth Barnes
Kristen Barnes and Austin Barnes announce the birth of a daughter, Layla Elizabeth Barnes, on November 19, 2022. Grandparents are Thomas and Lisa Turpen, and Karen Wells.
Devan Gregory Moten, Jr.
Shay Brown and Devan Moten announce the birth of a son, Devan Gregory Moten, Jr., on November 20, 2022.
Lorianne Escobar West
Kati Escobar Claros and Leman Escobar Claros announce the birth of a daughter, Lorianne Escobar West, on November 19, 2022. Grandparents are Lori and Ronald West, Gladys Claros, and Santos Escobar.
Ariannah Faye Harrison
Deasia Lewis and Jarmai Harrison announce the birth of a daughter, Ariannah Faye Harrison, on November 21, 2022. Grandparents are Ashley Lewis, Sabrina Keith, Chris Harrison, and Renauld Dallas.
Serayan Matthews
Kelandra Ware and Darius Matthews announce the birth of a daughter, Serayan Matthews, on November 21, 2022. Grandparents are Catherine Vaughn, Corey Ware, Jawana Griffin, and Willie Matthews.
Henry Charles Guthery IV
Kilsy Cuella-Guthery and Henry Guthery announce the birth of a son, Henry Charles Guthery IV, on November 22, 2022. Grandparents are Terry Spivey, Ana Pichendo, Gustano Cuello, and Kyle Smith.
