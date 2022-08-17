Lucas James Turner
Courtney Turner and Logan Turner announce the birth of a son, Lucas James Turner, on June 9, 2022. Grandparents are Mark Harris, and Tina and Jerry Turner.
Ariyana Journee
Adrienne Thomas and Dustin Thomas announce the birth of a daughter, Ariyana Journee, on June 9, 2022. Grandparents are Carolyn and Steve Fischer, Valerie and Scott Walker, and Tim and Holly Thomas.
Strider Lucas Mancas
Julia Mancas and Samuel Mancas announce the birth of a son, Strider Lucas Mancas, on June 4, 2022. Grandparents are Lucas and Kaycee Mancas, and Kim and Tim Dahnke.
Ariella Grace Lynn Wilson
Candace Montour Stockton and Scott Allen Wilson announce the birth of a daughter, Ariella Grace Lynn Wilson, on June 1, 2022.
Princetyn Sila Reina
Olivia Wiggins and Jose E. Matute R. announce the birth of a son, Princetyn Sila Reina, on June 4, 2022.
Vision Naadirah "JD" Thomaston
Vanetta Thomaston and Cory Billings announce the birth of a daughter, Vision Naadirah "JD" Thomaston, on June 5, 2022. Grandparents are Felicia Evans and Kyran Thomaston.
Arlo Robert Hendrix
Anna Hendrix and Chris Hendrix announce the birth of a son, Arlo Robert Hendrix, on June 6, 2022. Grandparent is Melanie Dickson, along with great grandmother Pat Dickson.
Asher Robert Hammons
Tessia Hardman-Hammons and Brett Hammons announce the birth of a son, Asher Robert Hammons, on June 7, 2022. Grandparents are Robert and Linda Hardman, Terri Cowart, and David Hammons.
Westin Amos Brown
Jacey Smith and Kody Brown announce the birth of a son, Westin Amos Brown, on June 13, 2022. Grandparents are Mike and Tracy Smith, Eddie and Jessica Brown, and Jennifer Johnson.
Maya Lee Steele
Alexis Steele announces the birth of a daughter, Maya Lee Steele, on June 20, 2022. Grandparent is Sabrina Cargill.
Garrett James Baxter
Meredith Baxter and Shane Baxter announce the birth of a son, Garrett James Baxter, on June 20, 2022.
Sabra Ellis Duncan
Alli Duncan and Ben Duncan announce the birth of a daughter, Sabra Ellis Duncan, on June 17, 2022. Grandparents are Eddie and Rhonda Duncan, and Jimmy and Elaine Eidson.
Sawyer Azlynn Smith
Skyler Smith announces the birth of a daughter, Sawyer Azlynn Smith, on June 16, 2022. Grandparent is Christy Smith.
Sadie Annette Orbeck
Lauren Orbeck and Jacob Orbeck announce the birth of a daughter, Sadie Annette Orbeck, on June 16, 2022. Grandparents are Tommy and Pam House, and Bill and Beth Orbeck.
Taylor Musick
Sarah Musick and Tyler Musick announce the birth of a daughter, Taylor Musick, on June 17, 2022. Grandparents are JD and Donna Legan, and Jimmy and Brenda Musick.
Rylee Ann Hudgins
Amanda Hudgins and Chad Hudgins announce the birth of a daughter, Rylee Ann Hudgins, on June 21, 2022.
Weston Smith
Danielle Chrzan and Clayton Smith announce the birth of a son, Weston Smith, on June 20, 2022. Grandparents are Joel and April Smith, Jessica Buchanan, and Crystal Davis.
Nikolai Lorenzo Morrow
Andre Christiano and Joshua Morrow announce the birth of a son, Nikolai Lorenzo Morrow, on June 22, 2022. Grandparents are Joel and Tara Morrow.
Ivey Blake Ray
Hannah Jamison and Noah Ray announce the birth of a daughter, Ivey Blake Ray, on June 22, 2022. Grandparents are Renee and Scott Ray, and Ashley and Blake Jamison.
Gabriel Cartez Goodwin
Haley Goodwin and Therod Goodwin announce the birth of a son, Gabriel Cartez Goodwin, on June 23, 2022. Grandparents are April Woodrow, Cecil Kirby, and Patrick Goodwin.
Samuel Justice Keller
Selina Elizabeth Douglas announces the birth of a son, Samuel Justice Keller, on June 23, 2022.
Bailey Mae Louise Moran
Kala Moran and Curtis Moran announce the birth of a daughter, Bailey Mae Louise Moran, on June 25, 2022.
River Caroline Wilson
Melissa Dollar Wilson and Zackery Dwayne Wilson announce the birth of a daughter, River Caroline Wilson, on June 24, 2022. Grandparents are Carol and Jeff Dollar, and Dwayne and Tracy Wilson.
Lincoln Jonah Wentworth Rollins
Jaquelyn Driver and William Rollins announce the birth of a son, Lincoln Jonah Wentworth Rollins, on June 27, 2022. Grandparents are Samantha Cook, John Driver, Linda Farmer, Sue Price, and W.M. Rollins.
Alexandria Oglesby
Heather Oglesby and Tyler Oglesby announce the birth of a daughter, Alexandria Oglesby, on June 29, 2022. Grandparents are Lanelle and Terry Horton.
Montana Rush Martin
Savannah Martin and Kobe Martin announce the birth of a daughter, Montana Rush Martin, on June 30, 2022. Grandparents are Kitty and Todney Powell, and Frances Rush-Moore.
Jabari Jarrod Reid
JaDechia Reid and Jeremy Reid announce the birth of a son, Jabari Jarrod Reid, on July 4, 2022. Grandparents are rodney and Renee Hill, and Loretta Reid.
