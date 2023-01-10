Zyrah Naomi Dallas
Mariah Florczak and Christian Warner announce the birth of a daughter, Zyrah Naomi Dallas Warner, on November 27, 2022. Grandparents are Jeannie Hale, Lonnie Florczak, Makeisha Barber and Fred Warner.
Raiden Demarion Jenkins
Nicole Jenkins and Lawrence Jenkins announce the birth of a son, Raiden Demarion Jenkins, on November 26, 2022. Grandparents are Angela Glover, Daniel Glover, Robin Carter and Bernard Raines.
Chidera Patricia Akaenyi
Geroldine Jean and Philip Akaenyi announce the birth of a daughter, Chidera Patricia Akaenyi, on November 26, 2022. Grandparents are Claude and Gerrone Jean.
Delilah Rayne Mitzi Rodgers
Aleigha Carter announces the birth of a daughter, Delilah Rayne Mitzi Rodgers, on November 28, 2022. Grandparent is Misty Rose Carter.
Jasper June Lambert
Jacee Quesada and Jacob Lambert announce the birth of a daughter, Jasper June Lambert, on November 28, 2022. Grandparents are Lisa Lambert, Dustin Lambert, Salina Quesada and Michael Quesada.
Preston Creed McCormick
Alexandria McCormick and Max McCormick announce the birth of a son, Preston Creed McCormick, on November 29, 2022. Grandparents are Michael McCormick, Kristy McCormick, Jodie Jones and Jim Kidder.
Loxley Montana Smith
Haven Smith and Taylor Smith announce the birth of a daughter, Loxley Montana Smith, on November 29, 2022. Grandparents are Dane and Chasity Smith, and Marty and Pam Smith.
Trenton Jackson Logan Bringman
Kaylee Mabry and Dylan Bringman announce the birth of a son, Trenton Jackson Logan Bringman, on November 28, 2022.
Kaizlen Alexander Morgan
Nicolette Allen and Ronnie Morgan announce the birth of a son, Kaizlen Alexander Morgan, on November 29, 2022. Grandparents are Wendy and Charles Allen.
Emerson Lee Smith
Amber Yeager Smith and Hunter Russell Smith announce the birth of a daughter, Emerson Lee Smith, on November 30, 2022. Grandparents are Mark and Tammy Yeager, and Rusty And Beth Smith.
Hudson Jack Wright
Amanda Wright and Patrick Wright announce the birth of a son, Hudson Jack Wright, on November 30, 2022.
Henric Hall
Victoria Sims and S. Hall announce the birth of a son, Henric Hall, on November 30, 2022. Grandparents are Tuesday and Ruth.
Robert "Warren" Maxwell
Brianna Maxwell and Myles Maxwell announce the birth of a son, Robert "Warren" Maxwell, on December 2, 2022. Grandparents are Bob and Missy Sullivan, Johnny and Wanda Thompson and Joe Maxwell.
Maci Rae Greene
Christy Greene and John Greene announce the birth of a daughter, Maci Rae Greene, on December 1, 2022. Grandparents are Ricky and Janice Powers and John B. Greene.
