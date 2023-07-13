BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS
Makena-Grace Isbel Folsom
Carmen Jose and Hunter Folsom announce the birth of a daughter, Makena-Grace Isbel Folsom, on June 1, 2023.
Carson Slater Kirby
Stephanie Kirby and Nathan Kirby announce the birth of a son, Carson Slater Kirby, on June 2, 2023. Grandparents are Shirley Ganues, David and Kelly Kirby and Franky and Wanda Williams.
Kattleya Dahnae
Myanasia Moreland and Anthony Ridley announce the birth of a daughter, Kattleya Dahnae, on June 4, 2023. Grandparents are Lashonda Moreland, Artie Mae Johnson and Anthony Ridley.
Renesamae Diamond Diana Williams
Allison Hawk and Matthew Williams announce the birth of a daughter, Renesamae Diamond Diana Williams, on June 5, 2023. Grandparent is Amanda Hatcher.
Margo Eden Quick
Madison Honea and Evan Quick announce the birth of a daughter, Margo Eden Quick, on June 1, 2023. Grandparents are Rebecca Warren-Entrekin and Bo and Stacra Quick.
Alexandria Shirley Lopez
Ashley Nix announces the birth of a daughter, Alexandria Shirley Lopez, on June 4, 2023.
George William Beasley
Maggie Beasley and Brett Beasley announce the birth of a son, George William Beasley, on June 3, 2023. Grandparents are David and Lucie Price and Sandy and Susan Beasley.
Vegas Ocean Fields
Kristen Bizzell and Joshua Fields announce the birth of a son, Vegas Ocean Fields, on June 3, 2023.
Jameron Pierce
Taylor Pierce and Victor Pierce announce the birth of a son, Jameron Pierce, on June 3, 2023.
Amaal Gilani
Shefali Dinani and Kamran Gilani announce the birth of a daughter, Amaal Gilani, on June 7, 2023. Grandparents are Barkat and Sakina Dinani and Karim and Amina Gilani.
Raquel Denise-Unique Parks
T’Keya Dix and Jonathan Parks announce the birth of a daughter, Raquel Denise-Unique Parks, on June 7, 2023. Grandparents are Tonya and Jeff Brown, Sarissa Clarke and Joseph and Medja Dix.
Eleanor Jo Fraser
Kimberly Fraser and Joseph Fraser announce the birth of a daughter, Eleanor Jo Fraser, on June 8, 2023. Grandparents are Kyle and Oceanna Fraser and Rusty and Laurie Shadix.
Isabella Dawn Lafountain
Brandi Gonzalez and Kyle Lafountain announce the birth of a daughter, Isabella Dawn Lafountain, on June 7, 2023. Grandparent is Brenda Lafountain.
Genevieve O’Connor
Jessica Barker and Andrew O’Connor announce the birth of a daughter, Genevieve O’Connor, on June 8, 2023. Grandparents are Brandi Rosamond, Josh and Kami Barter and Terry and Donna O’Connor.
Talmadge “Tal” Ewing
Rachel Ewing and Daniel Ewing announce the birth of a son, Talmadge “Tal” Ewing, on June 10, 2023. Grandparents are Russ and Lee Hester Rhodes and Andy and Gail Ewing.
Elizabeth Marie Williams
Ashton Goode and Tyler Williams announce the birth of a daughter, Elizabeth Marie Williams, on June 9, 2023.
Kha’Moni Zy’Aire Tennie
Alexis Traylor and James Tennie, Jr. announce the birth of a son, Kha’Moni Zy’Aire Tennie, on June 12, 2023.
Remington Rhea Robinson
Savannah Robinson and Tyler Robinson announce the birth of a daughter, Remington Rhea Robinson, on June 12, 2023. Grandparents are Shanon Stephens, Nicole Irwin, Marnie and Kenny Chaffin and Jennifer and Jacob Robinson.
Margaret Adair Marlow
Jessica Marlow and Ben Marlow announce the birth of a daughter, Margaret Adair Marlow, on June 13, 2023. Grandparents are Mary Ann Pike, Joann Bohanon, Frank and Terry Farley, John Farky, Billy and Lisa Upton, Tommy and Laura Edwards and Mark and Mary Marlow.
Skylah Kovi Smith
Brittany Grier and London Smith announce the birth of a daughter, Skylah Kovi Smith, on June 14, 2023.
Demi Ruiz
Carly Ruiz and Jose Ruiz announce the birth of a son, Demi Ruiz, on June 15, 2023.
Curtis Ezra Cook
Adriana Cook and Mickey Cook announce the birth of a son, Curtis Ezra Cook, on June 14, 2023. Grandparents are Craig and Gail Bradbury and Zane and Dana Dodson.
Maverick Krew Williams
Lydia Hantando and Dreon Williams announce the birth of a son, Maverick Krew Williams, on June 15, 2023. Grandparents are Aletha and Jonathan Hantando, Allen Spivey and Felicia Hill-Spivey.
Austin Wyatt Lawler
Ashlea Lawler and Jonathan Lawler announce the birth of a son, Austin Wyatt Lawler, on June 17, 2023.
Eponne Mee Ryan
Xay Ryan and Williams Ryan announce the birth of a daughter, Eponne Mee Ryan, on June 16, 2023. Grandparents are Phouang and Bounleua Phommatha and William and Joletta Ryan.
Krisha Roka
Anita Roka and Padam Roka announce the birth of a daughter, Krisha Roka, on June 19, 2023. Grandparent is Purha Kumari Roka.
Dakota Layne Prince
Karlie Prince and Donovan Prince announce the birth of a daughter, Dakota Layne Prince, on June 20, 2023. Grandparents are Mike and Debbie Prince and Kelly and Angie Cauthen.
Elijah Logan Baker
Caitlin Baker and Jonathan Brown announce the birth of a son, Elijah Logan Baker, on June 26, 2023. Grandparents are Laura and Frankie Baker and Deborah and Johnny Brown.
Beckham Hayes Flinn
Caitlynn Flinn and Justin Flinn announce the birth of a son, Beckham Hayes Flinn, on June 26, 2023. Grandparents are Michael Flinn, Judy Morris and Matt Dempsey.
Alice Victoria Lee
Marissa Lee and Hunter Lee announce the birth of a daughter, Alice Victoria Lee, on June 19, 2023. Grandparents are Mark and Lisa Lee and Carla and Rodney Bruton.
James Anthony Arrington
Stephanie Hill and Dillan Arrington announce the birth of a son, James Anthony Arrington, on June 28, 2023. Grandparent is Randy Smith.
Sophia Rowan Morris
Ashley Leggett and Joshua Morris announce the birth of a daughter, Sophia Rowan Morris, on June 28, 2023. Grandparents are Cindy and Tex Morris and Kimberly and Robert Leggett.
Taelyn Kentrell Gude
Tamaya Farmer and Toney Gude announce the birth of a son, Taelyn Kentrell Gude, on June 28, 2023. Grandparents are Nalcia Thomas and Johnny Farmer.
Hunter Ezikile Clark
Brittany Ogden and Lonnie Clark announce the birth of a son, Hunter Ezikile Clark, on June 30, 2023.
Clara Kate Radvansky
Samantha Radvansky and Stephen Radvansky announce the birth of a daughter, Clara Kate Radvansky, on July 1, 2023. Grandparents are Wendy and Patrick Walters, Darlene and Ray Roberts, Toni and Clint Patterson and David Radvansky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.